Arbinger Institute Recognized for its Support of Veterans in the Workplace

Innovator of leadership and professional development receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award two years in a row
FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Veteran's Day approaching, The Arbinger Institute, the innovator of leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform an organization's culture, is announcing an important recognition for its commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining U.S. veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
"The Arbinger Institute is proud to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce as we recognize the exceptional contributions of our nation's veterans," said Cameron Cozzens, Chief Revenue Officer at Arbinger Institute. "We believe that the skills, dedication, and leadership qualities veterans bring to our organization are invaluable. By actively seeking to hire and support veterans, we not only honor their service but also tap into a wellspring of talent that strengthens our team and promotes our mission. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where every individual can succeed - as evidenced by this recognition two years in a row."
Arbinger helps support all companies and their leaders with professional development and leadership training programs that transform workplace culture with its research-backed process that brings humanity to the workplace. As a result, Arbinger is dedicated to this mindset within its own organization, as evidenced by its continued commitment to hiring vets who bring diverse experiences and skill sets. In fact, approximately 15% of Arbinger's team is made up of veterans, including three in executive leadership roles.
Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
To learn more about the Arbinger Institute, click here.
About The Arbinger Institute
The Arbinger Institute is the innovator of leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform their organization's culture to achieve lasting business results. With its unique focus on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process gets to the core of cultural transformation to drive sustainable change. By bringing humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312-952-1528, [email protected]
SOURCE The Arbinger Institute
Share this article