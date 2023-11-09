Arbinger Institute Recognized for its Support of Veterans in the Workplace

The Arbinger Institute is proud to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce as we recognize the exceptional contributions of our nation's veterans Post this

Arbinger helps support all companies and their leaders with professional development and leadership training programs that transform workplace culture with its research-backed process that brings humanity to the workplace. As a result, Arbinger is dedicated to this mindset within its own organization, as evidenced by its continued commitment to hiring vets who bring diverse experiences and skill sets. In fact, approximately 15% of Arbinger's team is made up of veterans, including three in executive leadership roles.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

About The Arbinger Institute

The Arbinger Institute is the innovator of leadership and professional development that empowers leaders to transform their organization's culture to achieve lasting business results. With its unique focus on changing mindsets in order to change behavior, Arbinger's research-backed process gets to the core of cultural transformation to drive sustainable change. By bringing humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

