Arbinger Institute Study Finds Nearly One in Five Employees Are Dissatisfied with Company Culture

Arbinger Institute's new 2024 Workplace Culture Report unveils what the most successful company cultures look like, and the impact of culture on creating resilient and high-performance teams that fuel growth and produce results Post this

"Culture is the backbone of every organization, so companies must invest in both employees and leaders to ensure they are building a healthy and productive workplace simply put, culture is how we work together every day," said Ray Smith, SVP of People and Culture at the Arbinger Institute. "Improving company culture is a strategic necessity in order to sustain growth and thrive today, particularly when there is economic uncertainty or other challenges. Our study proves the value of building and reinforcing strong company culture and the importance of ongoing training and coaching in achieving it."

The Arbinger study shows that companies prioritizing leadership, employee engagement and accountability, and inclusivity are 11x more likely than others to have employees who are very satisfied with their company culture.

Key findings include:

Leadership: Companies that invest in developing leaders who empower others have significantly higher satisfaction rates with company culture than others. In fact, professionals working for organizations that prioritize leadership development are nearly 4.5x more satisfied with their organization's culture than others.

"Our survey shows that professionals who are most satisfied with their company culture are 6x more likely to rate their company's efficiency as excellent," said Mitch Warner, managing partner of the Abringer Institute. "By focusing on culture, companies can more easily hire and retain the right talent, mitigate performance-related issues, and ultimately maximize success. In light of our findings, Arbinger is unveiling its Culture Transformation Flywheel, which highlights the impact of transforming culture as the key to sustainable business performance."

For more on the report findings and to hear directly from the team, visit Arbinger at The Association for Talent Development (ADT) conference next week in New Orleans, including sessions on leadership, conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion, and how to bring humanity to the workplace —click here for more details. Alternatively, stop by booth #2900 or schedule a time to meet.

You can download the 2024 Workplace Culture Report here. To see the Culture Transformation Flywheel in action and learn about how Arbinger can help create a high-performance culture that drives exceptional organizational results, visit the website here.

About the Survey

Using a custom online questionnaire, Arbinger, in partnership with Ascend2 Research, surveyed 440 professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. These individuals represent companies with between 500 and 10,000 employees across all industries and are in job functions of manager and above. The survey collection took place in March 2024.

About The Arbinger Institute

The Arbinger Institute is the premier provider of leadership and professional development solutions that transform business culture for better performance and lasting results. Based on its research-backed process that puts a unique focus on changing mindset to change behavior, Arbinger enables leaders and teams to uncover new opportunities for professional growth while improving organizational culture and team performance. By helping leaders bring humanity to the workplace, Arbinger improves employee engagement and retention, inspires team collaboration and inclusivity, and drives the bottom line. For more information, visit https://arbinger.com/.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior Public Relations, 312.952.1528, [email protected], Superior-pr.com

SOURCE Arbinger Institute