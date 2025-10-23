Arbital Health Appoints Najib Jai as Chief Operating Officer

"Joining Arbital Health is a natural progression of everything I've worked towards. My career has always centered on aligning clinical integrity with operational performance. Arbital's platform and culture are built on those same principles." Post this

"Joining Arbital Health is a natural progression of everything I've worked towards," said Dr. Jai. "My career has always centered on aligning clinical integrity with operational performance. Arbital's platform and culture are built on those same principles. I'm excited to help shape our next chapter, one where data, technology, empathy, and execution work in concert to deliver measurable value for providers, payers, and patients alike."

Brian Overstreet, President and CEO at Arbital Health, shared his enthusiasm for the appointment. "Najib has the ability to bridge the strategic with the human. He understands the operational realities of technology delivery but also the importance of vision, clarity, and communication in driving sustainable change. His leadership will be essential as we scale our contract measurement and adjudication capabilities across risk bearing entities."

Dr. Jai will oversee Arbital Health's operations and implementation strategy, guiding the company's efforts to expand its footprint with payers and providers nationwide. His appointment underscores Arbital's focus on operational precision, team development, and disciplined growth as the company continues to serve a rapidly evolving value-based care landscape.

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading value-based actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.

