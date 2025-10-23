Arbital Health Appoints Najib Jai as Chief Operating Officer

With deep experience across value-based care, Najib Jai joins Arbital Health to strengthen operations and drive the next phase of growth.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arbital Health, a healthcare technology company that provides critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts, today announced the appointment of Najib Jai, MD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer. With a career shaped by entrepreneurship, leadership, and vision, Dr. Jai brings a distinctive perspective to Arbital's goal of advancing value-based care (VBC) through better management, measurement, and adjudication of risk contracts..
Dr. Jai's path from physician to executive has been shaped by a deliberate pursuit of impact across medicine, business, and innovation. While earning both his MD and MBA at the University of Chicago, he began his career in private equity. There he studied the patterns of successful healthcare organizations and the discipline behind scalable growth. He later joined Oak Street Health, leading initiatives in specialty care strategy within value-based primary care models. Most recently, he co-founded and served as CEO of Conduce Health, where he guided the company from concept to acquisition while building a high-performing team.
"Joining Arbital Health is a natural progression of everything I've worked towards," said Dr. Jai. "My career has always centered on aligning clinical integrity with operational performance. Arbital's platform and culture are built on those same principles. I'm excited to help shape our next chapter, one where data, technology, empathy, and execution work in concert to deliver measurable value for providers, payers, and patients alike."
Brian Overstreet, President and CEO at Arbital Health, shared his enthusiasm for the appointment. "Najib has the ability to bridge the strategic with the human. He understands the operational realities of technology delivery but also the importance of vision, clarity, and communication in driving sustainable change. His leadership will be essential as we scale our contract measurement and adjudication capabilities across risk bearing entities."
Dr. Jai will oversee Arbital Health's operations and implementation strategy, guiding the company's efforts to expand its footprint with payers and providers nationwide. His appointment underscores Arbital's focus on operational precision, team development, and disciplined growth as the company continues to serve a rapidly evolving value-based care landscape.
About Arbital Health
Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading value-based actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.
