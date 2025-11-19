Arbital Health Appoints Stephanie Gutendorf as Chief Commercial Officer

"I look forward to helping our clients and partners navigate risk-based contracts with better data, clearer measurement, and a more reliable foundation for financial and operational success in value-based care." Post this

"I have spent years helping organizations translate strong clinical and operational intent into real commercial traction," Stephanie said. "Arbital Health's platform, team, and culture are aligned with that same purpose. I look forward to helping our clients and partners navigate risk-based contracts with better data, clearer measurement, and a more reliable foundation for financial and operational success in value-based care."

Brian Overstreet, President and CEO at Arbital Health, highlighted the importance of Stephanie's appointment for the company's next phase of growth "Stephanie understands how value-based care succeeds in practice," Brian said. "She brings a grounded view of what payers and providers need to manage risk successfully, and she has a track record of creating durable partnerships and growth. Her leadership will be central as we extend Arbital's contract integrity capabilities across more risk-bearing entities."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Stephanie will oversee Arbital Health's commercial strategy, including go-to-market planning, payer and provider partnerships, client success, and market development. She will work closely with the executive team to support Arbital Health's mission of providing trusted infrastructure for risk based contracts while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and execution.

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading healthcare actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.

Contacts

Rachel DiMartino| [email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel DiMartino, Arbital Health, 1 6037933482, [email protected], https://hubs.ly/Q03TLrJZ0

SOURCE Arbital Health