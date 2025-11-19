Arbital Health Appoints Stephanie Gutendorf as Chief Commercial Officer

Stephanie Gutendorf brings a strong record of scaling healthcare partnerships to guide the company's commercial direction and market development.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arbital Health, a healthcare technology company that provides critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts, announced that Stephanie Gutendorf has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. With a background that bridges early-stage innovation and large-scale health technology operations, Stephanie will guide Arbital Health's commercial strategy as the company expands its role in enabling value-based care through better management, measurement, and transparency of risk-based contracts.
Stephanie has spent her career working at the intersection of commercialization and care delivery innovation. Her experience spans early-stage ventures as well as companies that have scaled through public offerings and acquisitions. She most recently led growth at Interwell Health, where she focused on strengthening relationships across the kidney care landscape and supporting partners through evolving value-based models. Prior to that, she helped launch and expand Homeward Health, where she contributed to the development of its rural care delivery strategy.
"I have spent years helping organizations translate strong clinical and operational intent into real commercial traction," Stephanie said. "Arbital Health's platform, team, and culture are aligned with that same purpose. I look forward to helping our clients and partners navigate risk-based contracts with better data, clearer measurement, and a more reliable foundation for financial and operational success in value-based care."
Brian Overstreet, President and CEO at Arbital Health, highlighted the importance of Stephanie's appointment for the company's next phase of growth "Stephanie understands how value-based care succeeds in practice," Brian said. "She brings a grounded view of what payers and providers need to manage risk successfully, and she has a track record of creating durable partnerships and growth. Her leadership will be central as we extend Arbital's contract integrity capabilities across more risk-bearing entities."
As Chief Commercial Officer, Stephanie will oversee Arbital Health's commercial strategy, including go-to-market planning, payer and provider partnerships, client success, and market development. She will work closely with the executive team to support Arbital Health's mission of providing trusted infrastructure for risk based contracts while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and execution.
About Arbital Health
Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading healthcare actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.
