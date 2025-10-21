Arbital Health Named to the 2025 CB Insights' List of the 50 Most Promising Digital Health Startups

We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the most innovative digital health companies. Over the past 2 years, we've worked tirelessly to build the infrastructure that makes value-based care not just possible, but effective—helping providers, payers, and patients achieve better outcomes at scale. Post this

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the most innovative digital health companies," said Brian Overstreet, President and CEO of Arbital Health. "Over the past two years, our team has worked tirelessly to build the infrastructure that makes value-based care not just possible, but effective—helping providers, payers, and patients achieve better outcomes at scale."

Since its launch in late 2023, Arbital Health has achieved rapid growth across the value-based care ecosystem. The company has onboarded over 1 million patient lives, performed over 250 contract adjudications, doubled its team of value-based care actuaries, and formed strategic partnerships with provider and payer organizations. Earlier this year, Arbital raised a $31 million Series B to accelerate growth and innovation, including the launch of Merlin AI, the industry's first intelligent value-based care contract performance assistant.

"The Digital Health 50 is an extremely competitive list, with thousands of private digital health companies evaluated each year," Overstreet added. "Being selected among the top 50 highlights the momentum we've built and the impact our platform is having across the healthcare system. This recognition is a testament to the progress we've made in transforming value-based care, and we're excited to continue scaling our platform and ensuring that value-based care contracts align financial incentives with better patient outcomes."

Quick facts on the 2025 Digital Health 50:

The 50 winners span categories such as care delivery, revenue cycle management, drug discovery & development, and diagnostics.

This year's cohort is deploying AI across a wide variety of use cases, with notable adoption of agentic AI, voice AI, and automated provider workflows.

Collectively raised $2B in equity funding in 2025 YTD (as of 10/14/2025).

52% are early-stage companies (seed/angel or Series A funding).

Established 140+ business relationships since 2024 with industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, IBM, and Novartis.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies. It delivers instant insights that help you source and analyze private companies, focus on the right markets, and stay ahead of competitors. Our AI agents are powerful because they translate signals into the exact outputs your teams need to move first — defensible, sourced, and board-ready. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading value-based actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.

