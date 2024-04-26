Arbital Health Names Robert Stewart Chief Technology Officer

"My goal at Arbital is to continue building the Arbital Health Adjudication Platform to establish the neutral third-party platform for value-based care contract adjudication," said Robert Stewart, CTO of Arbital Health. Post this

Stewart brings a wealth of experience to Arbital having successfully managed large, distributed engineering teams and delivered complex products to production. His experience includes building and scaling large-scale software and data platforms for multiple healthcare and technology organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to add Robert to the company's executive team," said Brian M. Overstreet, President & CEO of Arbital Health. "He is a proven leader and technology visionary who is passionate about making a difference through delivering better healthcare. Robert has the experience and track record to build an exceptional engineering team and execute our product roadmap."

Stewart possesses an extensive skill set in healthcare information technology (HIT), technical recruiting, and data science. He comes to Arbital from apree health (formerly Castlight Health) where he served in various positions over thirteen years including CTO, Chief Architect, and VP, Engineering.

He is an innovator in the field having led the engineering teams that built Castlight Action, the first-in-the-industry healthcare personalization engine to use claims and demographics data, surveys, and application activity data to identify and predict medical conditions for individuals and then deliver timely, meaningful, personalized recommendations.

"My goal at Arbital is to continue building the Arbital Health Adjudication Platform to establish the neutral third-party platform for value-based care contract adjudication. I've seen in my prior roles how difficult it is to properly design and adjudicate value-based care contracts. I believe that what we are building at Arbital Health will become a critical part of ensuring the success of the U.S. healthcare system," Stewart said.

Some of the immediate key initiatives Stewart will lead at Arbital include the next product release focused on interim-adjudication for Medicare Advantage full-risk value-based care contracts. The launch of this product feature enables providers to assess contract performance on a monthly or quarterly basis, providing the insights required to optimize their value-based care strategies immediately resulting in major financial savings and improved outcomes.

Stewart served in a variety of technical positions with Avaya, Lucent, Voxify, Mosaix, and ViewStar. He earned a degree in Physics at Rice University and studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin.

Arbital Health's vision is to become the neutral third-party adjudicator of outcomes-based contracts, unlocking and accelerating the $1 trillion shift to value-based care in the U.S. healthcare system. We aspire to be the trusted umpire adjudicating every outcome-based contract in healthcare, whether contracts are between life sciences companies and payers, payers and providers, or employers and digital health companies. We will make it simple to adjudicate contracts and unlock the trillion-dollar shift to value-based care. In doing so, we will help to solve healthcare's biggest problem. For more information, and to explore career opportunities available, visit Arbital Health at https://www.arbitalhealth.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Arbital Health, co-founded by Travis May and Brian Overstreet, launched in November 2023 and recently announced its $10M Series A Financing Round and the acquisition of Santa Barbara Actuaries.

