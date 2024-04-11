Arbor Lodging Announces Renovation and Transformation of Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Burlington

Leading hotel investment and management company, Arbor Lodging, proudly announces the revitalization of the Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Burlington following a comprehensive renovation that covered all major components of the hotel, including guest rooms and common area.

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading hotel investment and management company, Arbor Lodging, proudly announces the revitalization of the Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Burlington following a comprehensive renovation that covered all major components of the hotel, including guest rooms and common area. The Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Burlington is strategically located in the 128 Corridor, Boston's thriving life science and technology hub. The execution of the significant repositioning of the hotel underscores Arbor Lodging's commitment to redefining the area's hospitality landscape while providing unparalleled accommodations for discerning travelers and businesses alike.

Arbor Lodging has breathed new life into the Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Burlington through a comprehensive renovation project. The transformation includes a complete overhaul of the front desk area, restaurant facilities, and guest rooms, all executed under a refreshed brand identity that reflects Arbor Lodging's dedication to excellence.

"Our investment in this property epitomizes our belief in the enduring appeal of greater Boston in general, and Burlington in particular, as a hub for business and leisure travel," remarked Vamsi Bonthala, CEO of Arbor Lodging Partners. "By reimagining this hotel, we aim to elevate the guest experience and set new standards for hospitality in Burlington."

The renovation project has revitalized every aspect of the hotel, creating a contemporary and inviting space that caters to the needs of modern travelers. The before-and-after improvements showcase Arbor Lodging's expertise in transforming aging properties into vibrant destinations.

Key enhancements include:

Refreshed Rooms:* Each guest room has been meticulously redesigned to provide comfort, functionality, and style, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating stay for every visitor.

Revamped Restaurant:* The hotel's restaurant has been transformed, offering a diverse menu of delectable dishes in an inviting ambiance.

Renewed Front Desk:* A sleek and modernized front desk area welcomes guests with efficiency and style, setting the tone for a seamless check-in experience.

The revitalized hotel is poised to become a preferred choice for both local and international companies seeking accommodations for their employees, clients, and executives. Its prime location and amenities make it an ideal choice for business travelers looking for convenience without compromising on quality.

"We are excited to re-introduce this revitalized hotel to the Boston hospitality market and beyond," said Sheenal Patel, CEO of Arbor Lodging Management. "Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of this project, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the new standard of hospitality that Arbor Lodging represents."

Arbor Lodging invites guests, businesses, and members of the hospitality market to discover the transformation of its newest property and explore the opportunities it presents. For more information, please visit arborlodging.com and follow Arbor Lodging on LinkedIn for more updates.

About Arbor Lodging

Arbor Lodging is a Chicago-based national owner and operator of hotels. The company was founded in 2006 with the goal of uniting the best practices of enterprising hotel operators and sophisticated institutional investors to effectively underwrite and execute investments in the lodging space. Arbor Lodging Partners makes investments in hotels, acquires loans secured by hotels and, through its affiliate Arbor Lodging Management, manages operations for its own hotels and those owned by third parties. A leading hotel management company with a range of services, Arbor Lodging Management is a Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and InterContinental Hotels Group approved operator. The company has been designated one of the nation's top hotel companies by Hotel Management Magazine and was most recently honored by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) with the Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2020 award for its substantial 12-hotel portfolio acquisition in January of 2020. To learn more about Arbor Lodging, visit arborlodging.com

