Arbor Ridge Launches Along the Conway-Myrtle Beach Line

A Rare Collection of 18 New Homes Offering Timeless Design, Prime Location, and Maintenance-Free Living

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. and CONWAY, S.C., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTE Real Estate is pleased to announce the release of Arbor Ridge, an intimate new home community ideally located just outside Myrtle Beach. With only 18 homes available, Arbor Ridge combines high-quality construction, thoughtful design, and a central location minutes from everything the Grand Strand has to offer.

Situated off Myrtle Ridge Drive, Arbor Ridge provides easy access to Highway 544 and Highway 501. Super Walmart is less than a minute away, and within five minutes residents can reach Publix, Kroger, Conway Medical Center, Coastal Carolina University, and more. Downtown Conway is just seven miles up the road, and the beach and airport are only ten miles away.

Arbor Ridge will offer a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,828 to 2,382 total square feet. The four-bedroom plans include a first-floor owner's suite and a flex room that can easily function as a fifth bedroom, home office, or guest space. Each home features open-concept layouts with shiplap accents, quartz countertops, detailed moldings, and upscale finishes throughout.

This community was designed with convenience in mind. HOA-managed lawn care allows for an easy, low-maintenance lifestyle. Whether you're a full-time resident or looking for a seasonal home, Arbor Ridge gives you the flexibility to enjoy your home without the upkeep.

The first six homes are currently under construction and are projected to be completed by late spring 2025. Neighborhood Loans, the preferred lender, is offering attractive financing options and closing cost assistance for qualified buyers.

"This is one of those neighborhoods where the location does all the talking," said Jason Ellis, Broker-in-Charge of JTE Real Estate. "You're close to everything, but tucked away just enough to feel like a real neighborhood. We expect these homes to move quickly."

The community model home is expected to be ready by late spring or early summer 2025.

For more information or to schedule a site tour, contact Jason Ellis directly at (843) 222-2672 via text or email.

Media Contact

Jason T. Ellis, JTE Real Estate, 1 8432222672, [email protected], jteRealEstate.com

SOURCE JTE Real Estate