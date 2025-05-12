Arborgold Debuts New Integrated Payments Solution to Simplify Billing and the Customer Pay Experience

Arborgold launches an integrated payment processing solution for landscaping and tree care providers that reduces wait times for fund availability, eliminates manual errors and simplifies reconciliation processes.
LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arborgold, the go-to field service business management software for the lawn and tree care industry, has introduced Arborgold Payments, a fully-integrated payment processing solution designed to help providers reduce delays, eliminate errors, and boost profitability.
With Arborgold Payments, users can now process credit, debit, and ACH payments directly within Arborgold from anywhere. This solution improves the customer experience by empowering them to pay how they choose from within the Arborgold portal. In addition, Arborgold Payments provides increased A/R visibility and syncs with QuickBooks for seamless reconciliation and bookkeeping.
"In an industry where operational efficiency greatly impacts profitability, manual payment processes can eat up valuable time," said Coulsen Phillips, General Manager of Arborgold. "Arborgold Payments modernizes the payments process and puts the capabilities within the workflows customers are already using. We're simplifying billing so our customers can focus on what really matters – providing excellent service."
The new payment processing integration feature is available immediately to all Arborgold customers. Landscaping and tree care professionals looking to take advantage of the new integrated payments functionality can learn more here.
For over 25 years, Arborgold has stood as the go-to companion for green professionals striving to elevate their businesses. Arborgold is a comprehensive solution that strives to streamline business operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability. From managing leads to scheduling, routing, and renewals, our platform's goal is to simplify every aspect of the landscape and tree care business. Learn more at arborgold.com
