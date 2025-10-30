Arborgold Launches Integrated Two-Way Texting to Help Tree and Landscape Pros Cut No-Shows and Strengthen Customer Relationships

"Arborgold Messaging gives our customers instant, professional communication tools that build trust, improve efficiency, and protect revenue — all from the same system they already use to run their business," - Cameron Darby, Chief Executive Officer of Arborgold. Post this

"Missed appointments cost service businesses thousands every month," said Cameron Darby, Chief Executive Officer of Arborgold. "Arborgold Messaging eliminates that gap. It gives our customers instant, professional communication tools that build trust, improve efficiency, and protect revenue — all from the same system they already use to run their business."

A Smarter Way to Stay Connected

98% of texts are read within 3 minutes, ensuring faster responses and fewer missed opportunities.

Text reminders can reduce no-shows by 30–40%.

Cutting just 10% of missed jobs can save $3,000–$4,000/month for a company completing 100 jobs per month.

Automated confirmations and follow-ups save hours of admin time every week.

Unlike third-party texting tools, Arborgold Messaging is built directly into the Arborgold platform — connecting messages, schedules, and customer records in one place. From appointment booking and dispatch to payment and review requests, every interaction stays organized, traceable, and professional.

Feature Highlights

Text from your business number or select a trusted local phone number customers recognize

Centralized inbox keeps all customer and job messages in one place

Templates and auto-replies ensure fast, consistent, on-brand communication

Scheduled messages reduce no-shows and improve workflow efficiency

Complete conversation history automatically logs in Arborgold for better visibility and recordkeeping

"Our customers wanted a better way to keep in touch without juggling multiple tools," said Darby, "Arborgold Messaging meets that need by bringing all communication under one roof — simple, professional, and built for how field service teams actually work."

Arborgold Messaging will begin rollout on October 29, 2025 and be available beginning November 5, 2025, for new and existing Arborgold customers.

For more information,visit https://arborgold.com/arborgold-messaging/.

About Arborgold

Arborgold Software is the all-in-one business management platform trusted by thousands of green industry professionals across North America. Built to help tree and landscape companies grow smarter, Arborgold connects estimating, scheduling, CRM, payments, and job costing in one powerful platform — now with integrated messaging to strengthen customer communication at every step. Learn more at arborgold.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Lloyd, Arborgold, 1 214-476-4723, [email protected], https://arborgold.com/

