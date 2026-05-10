ArboStar Rebuilds Tree Inventory From the Ground Up - Giving Tree Care Companies a Permanent Record of Every Tree They Serve

ArboStar, the all-in-one platform built for professional tree care companies, has released a completely new Tree Inventory system. Post this

ArboStar Tree Inventory changes that logic entirely. Each tree is now a permanent object – with a unique ID, a fixed position on an interactive satellite map, and a complete record of every estimate, service, field report, and invoice it has ever been part of. That record does not reset between jobs or between seasons. It compounds.

"Tree Inventory is not just a new feature – it is a new way of running a tree care company. A business that has been maintaining a property for five years now has five years of tree-level history. That knowledge is something no competitor without this system can offer"

–Yuriy Litvinov, CEO of ArboStar

From the client profile, users map an entire property before any estimate exists – placing trees as color-coded pins on a satellite view, with species, condition, photos, and custom fields attached to each. When a job is scoped, trees are pulled directly from the map into the estimate, with services assigned per tree. That structure flows automatically into the work order, the crew's mobile job screen, and the final invoice. Nothing is re-entered at any stage.

In the field, crews work tree by tree on the mobile app – marking each service complete on the map in real time. An optional field report for every service becomes part of the tree's permanent history.

Clients see the same tree-level detail in the Customer Portal and on PDFs – each tree listed with its services, an interactive map, and a View on Map button for every pin.

That transparency pays off differently depending on company size. Small and mid-size companies can use it as a competitive edge when bidding on residential or HOA properties – a live portal with every tree documented builds trust and cuts down on follow-up questions, as when an HOA board reviews the interactive map and approves a removal budget on the same call without a site visit. Large companies managing hundreds of properties gain an operational backbone: tracking recurring care across a full portfolio, flagging high-risk trees early, and producing audit-ready records for municipalities or insurers – for example, instantly resolving an insurance claim with the complete history, photos, and past work of a single tree. For any company, the cumulative history of each tree makes renewals easier and gives clients a clear reason to stay.

Tree Inventory is available now to all ArboStar subscribers on web and mobile. New to ArboStar? Sign up to get started. If you're joining from another system, our team will help you migrate your existing tree data after registration.

Media Contact

ArboStar, ArboStar, 1 8332726267, [email protected], https://arbostar.com/

SOURCE ArboStar