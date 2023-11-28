ARC (Association of Related Churches) Looks Back on a Successful Year of Church Launches

ARC (Association of Related Churches) celebrates a monumental year in 2023 that has seen 40 churches launch, with nearly 1,100 people accepting Jesus Christ on launch days alone.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2023 comes to an end, ARC (Association of Related Churches) reviews many milestones achieved throughout the year. This year, the organization has helped to launch 40 churches, bringing the total number of churches planted to 1,097 over the last 23 years.

In 2023 alone, there were new church launches across 22 states in the U.S. and seven other countries. Each new church hosted an inaugural launch day, and on average, 350 worshippers attended each one. Overall, more than 14,000 people attended launch days this year.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic of all is that 1,058 people accepted Jesus Christ on launch days alone in 2023. That marks the most launch day salvations that ARC (Association of Related Churches) has had in a single year.

In addition to the churches launched in the 22 states in the U.S., the organization supported church launches globally in France, Romania, Canada, Columbia, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, and South Africa.

This year, ARC (Association of Related Churches) trained more than 400 church pastors and planters through its ARC Launch training events. Prospective church planters learn incredible teachings and get coaching as they start their journey to launch their own church.

The organization also reached more than 8,000 other church leaders in 2023 who connected through events such as the ARC Conference and Gather, as well as meetups and retreats.

All of this speaks well to one of the central tenets of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which is that no one should do ministry alone. The organization exists to see a thriving church in every community so they can reach more and more people with the message of Jesus.

It does so through events such as the ARC Conference and ARC Launch training events, as well as by supporting church planters financially as much as possible. That's because they want to see these pastors and leaders thrive and not just survive.

A large amount of the financial support that ARC is able to provide church planters is through generous giving from its members and supporters. In fact, in 2023, the organization invested more than $7 million into church planting.

While 2023 was certainly a banner year for ARC (Association of Related Churches), the organization's leaders look forward to all the launches ahead in 2024.

For more information on ARC, please visit arcchurches.com.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, fostering the widespread dissemination of the life-changing message of Jesus. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches.

Media Contact

Association of Related Churches, Association of Related Churches, 205.981.4566, [email protected], https://www.arcchurches.com/

SOURCE Association of Related Churches