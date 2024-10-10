ARC Church Plants Assist With Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

ARC church plants, in partnership with organizations like Convoy of Hope and Mercy Chefs, are leading Hurricane Helene relief efforts by providing essential supplies and support to affected communities across multiple states.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene, churches affiliated with the Association of Related Churches (ARC) have mobilized to provide relief to affected communities across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The storm, which has caused widespread devastation, left millions without power and severely damaged homes and businesses. ARC churches, in partnership with relief organizations such as Convoy of Hope, Samaritan's Purse, and Mercy Chefs, have stepped up to serve those in need by bringing vital supplies and hope to the hardest-hit areas.

ARC President Dino Rizzo highlighted the swift response by the community, emphasizing the importance of churches becoming "beacons of hope" during these challenging times. Rizzo noted that many ARC churches and partner ministries in the Southeast United States were directly impacted by Hurricane Helene—but despite the devastation, these churches have rallied to support their communities.

"We are seeing churches all over the country come together through Servolution to connect and combine resources to help people in need. Churches like Church of the Highlands, led by Pastor Chris Hodges, and Grow Leader are joining hands with great churches like Church of the King and their Pastor, Steve Robinson; Milestone Church, and their Pastor, Jeff Little; and Life Church Memphis, led by Pastor John Siebling. These partnerships, along with others, are making sure we are doing everything we can in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene," said Rizzo.

"ARC churches in Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas are on the ground, helping distribute essential supplies like water, food, hygiene kits, and cleaning products," said Rizzo. "Through partnerships with amazing ministries like Convoy of Hope, Mercy Chefs, and Hand of Hope, we are able to extend our reach and be the hands and feet of Jesus during this critical time."

The Association of Related Churches' partnership with relief organizations has amplified the organization's impact. Convoy of Hope, a longstanding ARC partner, has been actively distributing supplies in multiple states. To date, Convoy of Hope has distributed over 1 million pounds of relief supplies and served over 54,000 individuals across 35 communities, including in Asheville, North Carolina, and Perry, Florida. Through mobile distributions, Convoy of Hope provided water, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and meals to affected families.

Mercy Chefs, another key partner of the Association of Related Churches, has served over 42,000 hot meals to those impacted by Hurricane Helene, including 32,000 meals delivered in Florida. Hand of Hope has also mobilized, distributing critical supplies such as generators, gas, and cleaning products in the hardest-hit areas, including Crystal River and Cedar Key, Florida.

Many ARC churches in the affected regions have been instrumental in relief efforts. Rise Church, located in Asheville, North Carolina, postponed its official launch due to the storm but pivoted quickly to assist with relief efforts. "While the storm postponed our official launch, it couldn't stop us from being the church and loving our city," said Dave & Cari Jackson, the lead pastors of Rise Church. Meanwhile, Gather Asheville, another affiliate of the Association of Related Churches, and Trailside Church in South Carolina have continued to provide on-the-ground assistance in their respective communities.

Seacoast Church, founded by Greg Surratt and led by his son Josh, has been a key player in the Association of Related Churches' relief efforts. Teams from Seacoast and Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, have sent serve teams to the hardest-hit areas, offering crucial assistance and hope.

Dino Rizzo and the entire Association of Related Churches family continue to encourage churches and individuals across America to get involved in the relief efforts. "These times call for unity and action," Rizzo urged. "I encourage every church to partner with our relief organizations, whether through donations, prayer, or volunteering. Together, we can make a lasting difference in these hurting communities."

For more information on how to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts, visit the Association of Related Churches' website or partner with one of ARC's on-the-ground ministries such as Convoy of Hope, Samaritan's Purse, Hand of Hope, or Mercy Chefs.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

