ARC Churches and Partners Prepare for Gather 2023, an ARC One Day Event

ARC churches and planters are preparing for the annual Gather 2023 event, which will be held this year on October 17.

BIRMINGHAN, Ala., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARC churches and partners are preparing for Gather 2023, an event that will be held in multiple cities around the country on October 17. The free event organized by ARC (Association of Related Churches) allows attendees to hear from church leaders in their area while also giving them an opportunity to meet and build relationships with others in ministry.

Gather 2023 fits in perfectly with the mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which is to never do ministry alone.

There are 18 cities in the United States and four in Canada that will be taking part in Gather 2023 this year, and all are currently preparing for their version of the event.

12Stone Church, an ARC church in Atlanta, Georgia, is led by Jason and Amber Berry. Speakers there include Dan Vander Wal, Norwood Davis of the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, and Kevin Myers.

ARC church partner House of Faith in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is led by pastors Scott and Vanessa Bledsoe. Speakers include Marcus England and Josh Joines, who is an ARC church planter.

ARC church plant Lifesong Church in Boston, Massachusetts, is preparing for its Gather 2023 event, led by pastors David and Ginelle Payne. Speakers there include Randy Bezet of the lead team at ARC (Association of Related Churches); Dave Ripper, Dr. Winnie Cappetta, Ph.D.; Chris Goppner of an ARC partner church; and Dan Ohlerking, a member of the ARC staff.

In Fredericksburg, Virginia, Daniel and Tammie Floyd, who serve on the ARC lead team, head up the efforts of Lifepoint Church. Speakers for its Gather 2023 event include Tim Timberlake, an ARC church partner, and Corey Williams, who leads an ARC church plant.

Other participating cities for Gather 2023 in the United States are Anderson, South Carolina (Newspring Church); Antioch (Fellowship Church) and Palm Desert (Destiny Church), California; Austin (Celebration Church), Dallas-Fort Worth (Milestone Church) and Houston (Grace Point Houston), Texas; Columbus, Ohio (Rock City Church); Fort Lauderdale (Coastal Community Church) and Jacksonville (Elevate Life Church), Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota (Substance Church); New York City (Life Church); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (People's Church); Seattle, Washington (Kalos Church); and Wilmington, North Carolina (Lifepoint Church).

The four locations in Canada include Toronto (The City Church), Winnipeg (Elim Chapel), Calgary (Experience Church) and Vancouver (Relate Church).

Wesleyan Investment Foundation will serve as the Vision Partner for Gather 2023. Strategic Partners include Compassion, Convoy of Hope, Hand of Hope, and Vapor Ministries.

Planting Partners include 5 Words Media, Master's Plan Church Design & Construction, One Hope, and Overflow. Impact Partners include Cadence Insurance, Destiny Rescue, Highlands College, and Worldserve International.

While Gather 2023 is free to attend, registration is encouraged. More information on the event, as well as the individual cities that are participating, can be found at gather.arcchurches.com.

About ARC Churches

ARC (Association of Related Churches) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, fostering the widespread dissemination of the life-changing message of Jesus. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches.

