ARC to Show Ai4 Attendees How Physical Collections Can Become AI-Ready Data

The challenge isn't finding more data. It's making existing information accessible. That's where ARC comes in. Post this

"The internet is not the whole dataset," said Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO of ARC Document Solutions. "Organizations already possess enormous amounts of valuable information that remain outside the reach of AI because it has never been digitized. ARC helps transform those physical collections into digital assets that organizations can search, analyze, and use to support modern AI initiatives."

ARC's global infrastructure enables organizations to digitize information at a scale few providers can match. Today, the company:

Captures approximately 5 million images every day

Processes approximately 2 million books every month

Operates 140 global service centers

Those capabilities help enterprises, manufacturers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and research organizations unlock proprietary information that has remained inaccessible to AI because it exists only in physical form.

At Ai4, ARC will demonstrate two complementary scanning technologies:

High-speed scanning capable of capturing approximately 300 images per minute

Robotic scanning capable of digitizing books without damaging the publications.

Together, these technologies illustrate how organizations can digitize everything from bound books and technical manuals to engineering drawings, historical archives, and specialized research collections.

For AI teams, that means access to valuable information that may not exist anywhere online. Many organizations already own decades of proprietary knowledge that could strengthen enterprise AI initiatives once it becomes digitally accessible.

"Many organizations already possess the information that could become their next competitive advantage," Wijesuriya added. "The challenge isn't finding more data. It's making existing information accessible. That's where ARC comes in."

Throughout Ai4, Wijesuriya will be available for media interviews, executive briefings, podcast appearances, and private demonstrations discussing topics including:

Why some of the most valuable AI data cannot be found online

How physical information is becoming part of AI infrastructure

Digitization for enterprise AI, RAG, analytics, and enterprise search

Unlocking proprietary information stored in physical collections

Enterprise-scale approaches to data capture and digitization

Media representatives and conference attendees are invited to visit ARC at Booth #609 during Ai4 or schedule a meeting in advance.

To learn more about ARC's AI Training Data Scanning services, including high-volume scanning, OCR, indexing, and secure data-handling workflows, visit the ARC website.

To schedule a meeting with ARC during Ai4, contact:

David Villarina

Vice President, Marketing

Corporate Communications & Media Relations

ARC Document Solutions

[email protected]

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions helps organizations capture, digitize, organize, and manage physical information at enterprise scale. Through a network of 140 global service centers, ARC converts books, engineering drawings, technical documents, historical collections, and other physical assets into digital information that supports enterprise operations, modern data strategies, and AI workflows. For more information, visit ARC Document Solutions.

Media Contact

David Villarina, ARC Document Solutions, 1 (833) 272-8880, [email protected], https://www.e-arc.com/ai-training-data-scanning/

SOURCE ARC Document Solutions