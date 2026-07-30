ARC to Show Ai4 Attendees How Physical Collections Can Become AI-Ready Data

Live demonstrations at Booth #609 will showcase how enterprise-scale scanning helps organizations transform books, documents, drawings, and archives into digital assets for AI and modern data workflows.
LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The next valuable dataset for an AI initiative may not need to be created from scratch. It may already exist inside books, engineering drawings, technical documents, research archives, historical collections, and decades of physical records that modern AI systems cannot yet access.
ARC Document Solutions will bring that message to Ai4, taking place August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, where the company will demonstrate how organizations can convert large volumes of physical information into digital, AI-ready data. Visitors to Booth #609 will see both robotic and high-speed scanning technology operating live and learn how enterprise-scale digitization supports AI, enterprise search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), analytics, and other modern data workflows.
"The internet is not the whole dataset," said Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO of ARC Document Solutions. "Organizations already possess enormous amounts of valuable information that remain outside the reach of AI because it has never been digitized. ARC helps transform those physical collections into digital assets that organizations can search, analyze, and use to support modern AI initiatives."
ARC's global infrastructure enables organizations to digitize information at a scale few providers can match. Today, the company:
- Captures approximately 5 million images every day
- Processes approximately 2 million books every month
- Operates 140 global service centers
Those capabilities help enterprises, manufacturers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and research organizations unlock proprietary information that has remained inaccessible to AI because it exists only in physical form.
At Ai4, ARC will demonstrate two complementary scanning technologies:
- High-speed scanning capable of capturing approximately 300 images per minute
- Robotic scanning capable of digitizing books without damaging the publications.
Together, these technologies illustrate how organizations can digitize everything from bound books and technical manuals to engineering drawings, historical archives, and specialized research collections.
For AI teams, that means access to valuable information that may not exist anywhere online. Many organizations already own decades of proprietary knowledge that could strengthen enterprise AI initiatives once it becomes digitally accessible.
"Many organizations already possess the information that could become their next competitive advantage," Wijesuriya added. "The challenge isn't finding more data. It's making existing information accessible. That's where ARC comes in."
Throughout Ai4, Wijesuriya will be available for media interviews, executive briefings, podcast appearances, and private demonstrations discussing topics including:
- Why some of the most valuable AI data cannot be found online
- How physical information is becoming part of AI infrastructure
- Digitization for enterprise AI, RAG, analytics, and enterprise search
- Unlocking proprietary information stored in physical collections
- Enterprise-scale approaches to data capture and digitization
Media representatives and conference attendees are invited to visit ARC at Booth #609 during Ai4 or schedule a meeting in advance.
To learn more about ARC's AI Training Data Scanning services, including high-volume scanning, OCR, indexing, and secure data-handling workflows, visit the ARC website.
To schedule a meeting with ARC during Ai4, contact:
David Villarina
Vice President, Marketing
Corporate Communications & Media Relations
ARC Document Solutions
[email protected]
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions helps organizations capture, digitize, organize, and manage physical information at enterprise scale. Through a network of 140 global service centers, ARC converts books, engineering drawings, technical documents, historical collections, and other physical assets into digital information that supports enterprise operations, modern data strategies, and AI workflows. For more information, visit ARC Document Solutions.
Media Contact
David Villarina, ARC Document Solutions, 1 (833) 272-8880, [email protected], https://www.e-arc.com/ai-training-data-scanning/
SOURCE ARC Document Solutions
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