Arcadia Launches Five Sites from Cold Start with Enhanced Client Billing from Open Sky Group

"Open Sky Group's ECB solution was an easy choice," said Arcadia Cold Chief Information Officer, Chris Lafaire, "as it plugs into the Blue Yonder WMS environment naturally and can be configured to match our prescribed billing requirements without a lot of specialized coding or modifications." Post this

Open Sky Group implemented Enhanced Client Billing (ECB) microservice as part of the technology stack. ECB is a real-time cloud-based solution that integrates seamlessly with a WMS, or other event-based systems, to enable direct data extraction for accurate, automated, and up-to-date billing. ECB automatically captures and stores billing events within the software, matching transactions to tasks performed and validating billing information, such as existing rates, expired rates, missing events, and other details without human intervention.

"We provide a 'white glove' support service as part of our Blue Yonder Managed Services offering," said Open Sky Group Director Software Services, Jonathan Mitchell. "The service dedicates a specialized technician on call to support the client, assuring a smooth transition through go-live."

In 2023, Arcadia was pleased to begin operations after two years of planning with a goal to build a national US network of new, modern cold storage warehouses. Their ambitious plans have come to fruition by locating their initial facilities in Hazleton, PA; Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Atlanta, GA; and Reno, NV.

"Open Sky Group's ECB solution was an easy choice," said Arcadia Cold Chief Information Officer, Chris Lafaire, "as it plugs into the Blue Yonder WMS environment naturally and can be configured to match our prescribed billing requirements without a lot of specialized coding or modifications. Open Sky Group's team acted as a partner in helping us define our billing process and getting our operations up to speed quickly."

As part of Open Sky Group's Kaleidoscope platform of solutions, incorporating AI and ML to enhance supply chain execution, ECB heads a list of other Kaleidoscope "lenses". The lenses within Kaleidoscope include Supply Chain Portal, providing real-time visibility into operational systems; Supply Chain Insight, a self-serve dashboard for identifying trends and patterns; and SupplyChainChat, providing an enhanced natural language chat prompt experience for enterprise users and customers alike.

To learn more about Open Sky Group, ECB, or the Kaleidoscope suite of supply chain solutions, please visit OpenSkyGroup.com.

ABOUT ARCADIA COLD

Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 8104289443, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Open Sky Group