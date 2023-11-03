Arcadian Infracom and the California Department of Technology Expand Middle-Mile Fiber Partnership

Arcadian Launches Three New Fiber Routes

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To accelerate the construction of its fiber routes in the Southwestern and Western US, Arcadian Infracom, a critical information infrastructure development company, has expanded its public/private collaboration with the California Department of Technology and will build additional long-haul and middle-mile fiber routes in California.

In June 2021, the State of California passed historic legislation allocating $6 billion to fund its Broadband for All initiative, including $3.25 billion to create a middle-mile fiber network within California spanning 10,000 planned miles. The California Department of Technology leads the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative that includes state partners California Department of Transportation and the California Public Utilities Commission. GoldenStateNet was chosen as the state's third-party administrator. The 10,000-mile network is being built with public and private sector partners to ensure digital equity, access and inclusion for all Californians.

In February of this year California became an anchor customer on the California portion of Arcadian's LA to Phoenix route. This route is scheduled to break ground later this year with full route completion slotted for mid-2027. Arcadian can now announce they have expanded their public/private partnership with California by adding three new critically needed fiber routes. California will become an anchor customer on a new Bay Area-Eureka route, and the California portions of San Jose-Sacramento-Reno and Los Angeles-Las Vegas routes. When completed, these new routes will connect major data centers and subsea fiber landing stations, while at the same time, forming an integral part of California's 10,000 mile Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative. The California portions of these routes are expected to be completed by December 2026.

Dan Davis, CEO of Arcadian commented, "Over the course of 2023, Arcadian and the California Department of Technology have continued to work closely together to develop cost-effective middle-mile network solutions. With the announcement of these three new fiber routes, Arcadian and California are now partnering on over 1,250 route miles of new critical information infrastructure. We continue to be very proud of our role in helping California achieve its 'Broadband for All' objectives."

Founded in 2018 by seasoned communication industry leaders and headquartered in St. Louis MO, Arcadian Infracom is a critical information infrastructure development, construction and operations company. Arcadian builds diverse, lower latency long-haul fiber routes connecting major data center locations for its cloud and content customers while providing low cost backhaul to digitally stranded rural and tribal communities for its telecom, cable company, ISP and enterprise customers. Arcadian purposefully routes its fiber through remote rural and tribal communities to help bridge the digital divide in the U.S. Arcadian currently has six long-haul fiber routes under development in the Western U.S. that when completed will add 3,500 route miles of critically needed new fiber infrastructure.

Contact: Josie Taylor, Arcadian Infracom Marketing & PR

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Josie Taylor, Arcadian Infracom, 1 2252521420, [email protected], https://arcadianinfra.com

SOURCE Arcadian Infracom