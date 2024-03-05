ARCH® Cutting Tools Acquires Gallatin, Tennessee Based Company, BMWG, LLC

"The BMWG facility and culture were differentiating features that attracted us to the business." added Eli Crotzer, President and CEO of ARCH Global Holdings. Post this

"I am proud to welcome the team at BMWG into the ARCH family," said Jeff Cederstrom, Divisional President of ARCH Cutting Tools. "BMWG is an exceptionally well-run facility with a diverse customer base, including a growing orthopedic and medical footprint. We are also excited to have an expanded geographic reach to serve this growing region."

"I am excited to welcome the BMWG team to the ARCH organization," added Eli Crotzer, President and CEO of ARCH Global Holdings. "The BMWG facility and culture were differentiating features that attracted us to the business."

"We are very excited to join the ARCH organization," said Travis Wright, Owner of BMWG, LLC, who will continue to serve as President of the location after the acquisition. "Everyone we have met from ARCH has been very positive and excited about the future of ARCH Cutting Tools. We see that the core values of ARCH are aligned with our own, and we know this move will ensure the continued growth of our facility and the expansion of our capabilities."

About ARCH® Cutting Tools

Founded in 2011, ARCH Cutting Tools Corp. ("ARCH") is an American manufacturer of solid round and indexable metal cutting tools for the aerospace, defense, firearms, automotive, transportation, medical, and power generation industries. Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, ARCH Cutting Tools is comprised of 16 manufacturing facilities, with over 100 years of collective engineering experience. While 4 of these facilities produce over 27,000 stocked, standard SKUs found in The Collection catalog, all 16 design innovative custom solutions that improve multiple dimensions of the end-user manufacturing process.

http://www.archcuttingtools.com

Media Contact

Rachel Dresser, ARCH Cutting Tools, (866) 935-5771, [email protected], https://www.archcuttingtools.com

Facebook

SOURCE ARCH Cutting Tools