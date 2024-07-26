ARCH® Cutting Tools Acquires Mansfield, Massachusetts Based O-D Tool & Cutter, Inc.

"We are excited to welcome the O-D Tool team into the ARCH organization," said Jeff Cederstrom, Divisional President of ARCH Cutting Tools. "O-D Tool brings a rich history of custom tooling prowess to the industry, complemented by impeccable levels of customer service." Post this

As part of this announcement, ARCH is investing in a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lincoln, Rhode Island, with in-house, custom coating capabilities. In the coming months, O-D Tool will merge with the existing ARCH Cutting Tools facility in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and both locations will move to the new campus in Lincoln when it is complete. This move will create a highly capable ARCH Cutting Tools "hub" on the East Coast, allowing our experts to leverage best manufacturing practices, enrich engineering capabilities, and allow for growth and market expansion geographically. Once both sites have been relocated to the Lincoln facility, we look forward to hosting an official "grand opening" event for customers in New England and the broader northeast region.

"We are very excited to join the ARCH organization," said O-D Tool President, Kevin O'Donnell. "Having been a family-owned business since 1959, choosing to sell the business was a very big decision for myself and my siblings. It was critically important to us to find the right buyer, and it is clear that ARCH was far and away the best fit. All of us at O-D Tool are particularly excited to be coming together with the ARCH Cutting Tools team in Rhode Island in a new, state-of-the-art facility that will further differentiate us from our competitors."

About ARCH® Cutting Tools

Founded in 2011, ARCH Cutting Tools Corp. ("ARCH") is an American manufacturer of solid round and indexable metal cutting tools for the aerospace, defense, firearms, automotive, transportation, medical, and power generation industries. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, ARCH Cutting Tools is comprised of 16 manufacturing facilities with over 100 years of collective engineering experience. While 4 of these facilities produce over 27,000 stocked, standard SKUs found in The Collection catalog, all 16 design innovative custom solutions that improve multiple dimensions of the end-user manufacturing process.

