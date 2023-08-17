Arch Insurance deploys Kalepa's AI-powered Copilot underwriting workbench to drive improved E&S casualty underwriting outcomes

Arch selects Kalepa's Copilot to help achieve superior underwriting outcomes through a seamless end-to-end user experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurtech leader Kalepa announced today that Arch Insurance North America (Arch) has expanded the deployment of Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench to power efficient, high-quality underwriting across Arch's E&S Casualty book of business.

Arch selected Kalepa's Copilot to help achieve superior underwriting outcomes through a seamless end-to-end user experience. Copilot's ability to accelerate the insurer's time to quote, identify hidden exposures, and simplify the underwriting process quickly made it an important tool for Arch underwriters.

"After evaluating several underwriting platform options, Copilot's all-in-one solution was the clear winner for our E&S Casualty underwriters, and Kalepa emerged as the best partner to power our growth aspirations," said Brian First, President of Arch Insurance North America. "Copilot empowers us to deliver exceptional service and speed to our broker partners, accelerate our premium growth, and further bolster the profitability of our North American book of business."

Arch's partnership with Kalepa is a testament to the carrier's commitment to its brokers and policyholders, and it helps Arch further deliver on its brand promise of Pursuing Better Together. The adoption of Copilot positions Arch underwriters at the forefront of technological innovation in the insurance industry.

"Arch is one of the most forward-thinking insurers in the market, and its aggressive growth and technological transformation is evidence of that. We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader in Arch," said Paul Monasterio, CEO of Kalepa. "Amid overwhelming hype about artificial intelligence, Copilot's AI is the one delivering real business impact for carriers and MGAs. We are proud to combine the best of artificial intelligence with underwriting expertise to deliver the measurable performance improvements that every insurer is after."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2022 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch's insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $17.4 billion in capital at June 30, 2023. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

