Arch Painting Announces Call for Nominations in Annual $10,000 Award for Teachers

Giveaway Designed to Help Teachers Defray Classroom Costs

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arch Painting, a leading commercial and residential painting company, serving customers in 49 states, today announced the call for nominations for its annual $10k Teachers Giveaway, a tradition to help teachers cover unanticipated classroom costs that aren't included in school budgets. Arch makes these donations annually, splitting the cash among a number of nominated teachers, across school systems nationwide.

"We understand that school budgets are limited and that teachers, in addition to having to focus on doing the tireless work of educating the nation's children, also often have to go out of pocket personally to cover costs for certain supplies," said Arch Painting CEO, Richard Kilgannon. "Our goal is to ensure that the kids in the classrooms can benefit from the extras teachers want to provide, without putting added pressure on the teachers to have to pay for things themselves. It's a small gesture to show our commitment to the importance of public/private partnerships benefiting the youth of America."

Arch began the Giveaway in 2023. This year, the company will make awards of $500-apiece to 20 deserving teachers to use in their classrooms.

Colleagues and friends may nominate teachers. Or, teachers may nominate themselves. To participate, simply fill out the nomination form on the Arch website at https://archpainting.com/teachers/. Deadline for nominations is 6 pm on September 3rd. Awards will be announced on September 4th.

"We are excited to make this an annual tradition. Our Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is our way of expressing gratitude and supporting those who tirelessly strive to create the best learning environments for their students," concluded Kilgannon.

Media Contact

Ann Naegle, Arch Painting, 1 781-933-9335 239, [email protected], https://archpainting.com/

SOURCE Arch Painting