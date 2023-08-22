Archadeck Outdoor Living named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2023

"Our franchisees go above and beyond for their clients every day and it's wonderful to see their efforts be acknowledged," Mike Reeder, Brand President of Archadeck Tweet this

"It's exciting to be recognized yet again by Qualified Remodeler," says Mike Reeder – Archadeck's Brand President. "Our franchisees go above and beyond for their clients every day and it's wonderful to see their efforts be acknowledged."

Archadeck Outdoor Living has more than 40 years of experience installing beautifully designed decks, patios, porches, pergolas, and more. Archadeck is part of Empower Brands family which was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower also encompasses industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at http://www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom-designed and built decks, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens, and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Additional information can be viewed at Archadeck.com/.

