Archedata Joins Forces with Eagle Alpha and 3D Innovations to Deliver a Secure, Curated Services Library for Kairos, its Procurement and Vendor Management Solution

This enhanced integration allows Kairos to facilitate essential workflow steps such as trials and contracting, compliance due diligence, expense tracking, reporting, feedback and collaboration, CRM activities, and ongoing vendor management.

"For years, our clients have been utilizing our extensive data vendor information delivered via API to enrich their internal data processes with better information. We are excited to support these downstream processes of our clients even further with Archedata's comprehensive vendor management solution integrating the Eagle Alpha catalog," commented Michael Finnegan, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

"Combining the Kairos workflow with our robust data and research service library helps clients find the right solutions to drive more value for their organizations," said Stephen Veasey, CEO of 3d Innovations. "This bundled solution will be invaluable for organizations aiming to tap into a broad spectrum of data sources and insights."

Existing clients of Eagle Alpha and 3d Innovations' API services can easily connect to a Kairos installation behind their firewalls. For new clients, there is a "starter bundle" for firms at the early stages of their process improvement journey. Also included in the bundle – with usage rights secured from the data owners – are directories from several leading data providers as well as select sell-side brokers.

About Archedata, Inc.

Archedata, Inc. provides advanced solutions for data sourcing, procurement, and vendor management. With its Kairos platform, clients gain a streamlined approach to data management, from discovery to integration and ongoing vendor relationship oversight. Kairos: Data Management in a Box – Out of the box! Visit archedata.io for more information.

About Eagle Alpha – The Leading Alternative Aggregator

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. We are the leading alternative data aggregation platform with supporting advisory services for data buyers and data vendors. For more information. Visit eaglealpha.com.

About 3D Innovations

3D Innovations specializes in high-quality catalog content solutions that enhance data discovery and integration. Its curated profiles are optimized for secure, efficient vendor management, enhancing Kairos' full suite of data lifecycle management tools. Visit 3di-ltd.com for more details.

