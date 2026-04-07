Archer Drives Double-Digit Lift in Brand Awareness and Purchase Intent with GumGum CTV Pause Ads

"Pause Ads delivered beyond awareness, we saw lifts in purchase intent, which moves the needle for us," said Andrew Thomas, Head of Marketing, Archer. Post this

To achieve this, the campaign leveraged GumGum's Pause Ads, a new format offering that appears only when viewers actively pause their content. By reaching audiences during a viewer-initiated break, Archer captured attention in a high-visibility, uncluttered moment.

The campaign delivered strong results:

+11.5% pt increase in aided brand awareness

+10% pt increase in purchase intent

+5% pt increase in brand favorability

"Pause Ads delivered beyond awareness, we saw lifts in purchase intent, which moves the needle for us," said Andrew Thomas, Head of Marketing, Archer. "The format is premium, and it reaches consumers at exactly the right moment."

To maximize impact, GumGum aligned the campaign to streaming moments tied to relaxation, at-home entertainment, and food-related content, reaching viewers during self-initiated pause breaks. By activating in those moments, Archer connected with audiences right when they were most likely to reach for a snack.

"The key to Pause Ads is mindset," said Ken Weiner, CTO, GumGum. "Mindset is at the center of everything we do, especially with our Video Everywhere approach. By leveraging mindset, we are able to help brands not just appear on the screen, but drive meaningful lifts across the funnel."

Pause Ads are now available for brands in the U.S.

To learn more about Pause Ads and GumGum's full suite of solutions, visit https://gumgum.com/ctv-advertising. To learn more about this campaign with Archer, visit https://gumgum.com/case-studies/archer.

About GumGum

GumGum is The Mindset Company™ transforming advertising. We deliver results by matching brands with people in the right mindset, in the moments that matter. Powered by the Mindset Graph™, our AI-driven data engine processes billions of real-time contextual, creative, environmental, and historical signals to match every ad with the most receptive audience. The result is advertising that drives meaningful outcomes for advertisers and publishers, and is more relevant for consumers. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Santa Monica, GumGum operates in over 19 markets across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Learn more at gumgum.com.

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean-ingredient meat snack brands, crafting premium products using only grass-fed and grass-finished beef and all-natural proteins – never any fillers, shortcuts, or ingredients you can't pronounce. The brand's "Stick to Real" philosophy positions Archer as the trusted go-to for consumers who seek food made from real ingredients and refuse to compromise on taste or quality.

Archer offers grass-fed beef jerky, all-natural turkey jerky, and a variety of meat sticks – including fan-favorite Mini Sticks – in savory and culinary-inspired flavors. Sold at more than 30,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and 7-Eleven. Archer is also the official meat snack partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. To learn more, visit archerjerky.com or follow @ArcherJerky on social media including Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (@ArcherMeatSnacks).

About Ignited

Ignited is a 25-year advertising and technology agency that partners with commercial and government organizations to execute high-stakes launches, accelerate growth, and navigate transformational change through AI-powered innovation. To learn more, visit ignitedusa.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum