Archetype Achieves Snowflake Elite Services Partner Status, Expanding Commitment to Delivering Value Across Industries

"At Archetype, we believe forward is not just a direction, it's a decision," said Jason Webster, Founder & CEO of Archetype. "We chose Snowflake because their AI Data Cloud is the best on the market, and our clients deserve the best. Achieving Elite Partner status is both an honor and a responsibility. It reflects our strategy as a firm to align with Snowflake in helping clients not just prepare for the future, but be ready for it today."

With a deep bench of Snowflake-certified experts, Archetype partners with business leaders to activate modern data platforms, accelerate AI adoption, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Our teams bring both technical excellence and industry depth to every engagement," said Matt Bielik, SVP of Archetype's Data & Analytics Practice. "From Healthcare and Financial Services to Manufacturing, Technology, and beyond, our commitment is to help clients modernize and realize tangible value from their data. Elite status underscores the trust we've earned through our results, and the momentum we're building with Snowflake to scale that impact even further."

As Archetype expands its Snowflake partnership, it also continues to grow its focus in the Public Sector, where data modernization and AI adoption are accelerating.

"Snowflake is going to be critical for the future of Public Sector organizations," said Josh Kreiger, Head of Public Sector at Archetype. "Elite Partner status allows us to combine Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with Archetype's expertise to help government and public institutions improve outcomes, increase efficiency, and deliver value back to the communities they serve. Public Sector is an important part of our journey forward with Snowflake."

Driving innovation is central to Archetype's approach, and its dedicated innovation team is continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible on Snowflake.

"Our innovation team is relentlessly focused on building solutions that move the needle for our clients," said Max Gomez, Co-Founder & Head of Innovation at Archetype. "Snowflake gives us the foundation to rapidly experiment, scale, and bring new capabilities to market. Together, we are developing accelerators and AI-driven solutions that don't just keep up with the pace of change, they help define it."

Snowflake's Elite Services Partner status is awarded to partners who demonstrate the highest levels of technical expertise, client success, and commitment to advancing Snowflake adoption across industries. Archetype's achievement underscores its role as a trusted collaborator that is uniquely positioned to help organizations harness the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for measurable impact.

About Archetype

Archetype is a data and analytics consulting firm that partners with organizations to bring clarity to complexity, activate technology, and deliver measurable value. With expertise across industries including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Public Sector, Archetype empowers leaders to modernize their data platforms, embrace AI, and move forward with confidence. Learn more at archetypeconsulting.com

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient, and trusted. Thousands of companies around the world, including hundreds of the largest, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

