Archetype Acquires Winterface, Launches Innovation Group with Max Gomez and Farris Jaber

Archetype has acquired Winterface, a data interaction platform built for Snowflake. As part of the acquisition, Winterface Founder & CEO Farris Jaber joins Archetype and will partner with Co-Founder Max Gomez to launch a new Innovation Group. This group will focus on creating industry-specific solutions for clients and key partner ecosystems, such as Snowflake and OneStream.

BOSTON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Archetype is excited to announce the acquisition of Winterface, a cutting-edge data interaction platform built for Snowflake. As part of this acquisition, Archetype is welcoming the entire Winterface team, including Founder & CEO Farris Jaber, who will be partnering with Archetype Co-Founder Max Gomez to launch a new Innovation Group within the company.

The Innovation Group will be dedicated to developing industry-specific solutions for clients and key partner marketplaces, including Snowflake and OneStream. Winterface is a prime example of the type of innovative solutions this team will produce—enabling businesses to make data interactions with Snowflake more accessible and empowering broader teams to participate in the data acquisition process.

"Returning to Archetype feels like coming home," said Farris Jaber, Founder & CEO of Winterface. "Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work on complex data challenges, and Winterface was born out of the need to make Snowflake more interactive for all users. By joining forces with Archetype, we can accelerate innovation and create even more industry-specific solutions for our clients and partners."

Winterface enhances Snowflake's capabilities by simplifying data interactivity, offering a seamless experience for analysts, engineers, data scientists, and external stakeholders. The platform allows users to:

Create and modify tables without SQL via a user-friendly interface.

Input and edit data using an Excel-like experience.

Track and manage data changes with Snowflake's time travel capabilities, including one-click rollbacks.

Upload offline files directly into Snowflake, eliminating complex IT and data engineering processes.

Collect external data through shareable table interfaces for vendors, customers, and stakeholders.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Farris in launching our Innovation Group," said Max Gomez, Co-Founder of Archetype. "Farris has an incredible ability to develop solutions that drive real business impact, and together, we'll push the boundaries of what's possible in the AI Data Cloud. This move underscores our commitment to bringing best-in-class industry solutions to market."

This acquisition also reinforces Archetype's position as a premier Snowflake partner. By integrating Winterface's technology and expertise, Archetype continues to double down on its commitment to Snowflake, the best AI Data Cloud in the market.

"Farris played a big part in the early formation of Archetype's Analytics and Insights practice, having him back on the team just feels right," said Jason Webster, CEO & Founder of Archetype. "His ability to identify and implement the right technologies to solve complex business problems is second to none. I can't wait to see what the Innovation Group will create."

With this acquisition, Archetype is poised to redefine data accessibility and transformation, enabling clients to harness the full power of Snowflake and beyond.

For more information about Archetype, Winterface, or the new Innovation Group, please visit www.archetypeconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Mitchell Boothman, Archetype Consulting, 1 7817187923, [email protected], www.archetypeconsulting.com

SOURCE Archetype Consulting