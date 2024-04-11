Architectural Fabrication Recognized as 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Finalist

"Being honored as a finalist is a testament to Arch Fab and its commitment to continually leveraging cutting-edge solutions to set a new benchmark in manufacturing excellence," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. Post this

After implementing an interconnected ecosystem of collaborative solutions, Arch Fab then had the infrastructure to support a staggering 750% growth rate, fueled by winning large national accounts and project managers who are now able to handle an average 300% increase in their project capacity. This ecosystem encompasses Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Field Service, and Rootstock Manufacturing ERP all working together to provide a holistic view of the company's operations, projects, and financial performance. The project has resulted in major process improvements in billing, installation scheduling, and budgeting—driving significant ROI and greater employee satisfaction. The company reduced its attrition rate by 50% in 2023.

"Being honored as a finalist is a testament to our team's hard work and innovative spirit," said Jeff Cash, CEO of Architectural Fabrication. "I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished. This recognition reinforces our aggressive growth goals and the pivotal role that technology has played in achieving these objectives. Our heartfelt thanks to the Manufacturing Leadership Council for this recognition and to Rootstock Software for their market-leading ERP solution and their ongoing support."

"Jeff is a phenomenal leader," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. "It was an absolute honor to be able to nominate him and Arch Fab for a Manufacturing Leadership Award, and it's no surprise that their amazing digital transformation project has been recognized by the industry. Being honored as a finalist is a testament to Arch Fab and its commitment to continually leveraging cutting-edge solutions to set a new benchmark in manufacturing excellence."

Also instrumental to the company's success has been its emphasis on leadership development and exceeding customer expectations. Toward this end, its leadership development program recently resulted in the launch of Arch Fab's new Shade Tracker solution, providing its customers with real-time updates on their shading projects.

As an award finalist, Arch Fab is automatically in the running to be a project category winner and is also being considered for the Manufacturing in 2030 Award, which highlights projects with significant innovation or futuristic vision. Winners will be announced at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 5, 2024, at the Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Manufacturing event.

For more information on how Rootstock can help manufacturers deploy an innovative ERP, as part of a collaborative ecosystem, sign up for a demo: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/.

ABOUT ROOTSTOCK

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL FABRICATION

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Architectural Fabrication (Arch Fab) was initially established in 1991. Over the past decade, the company has evolved and shifted its focus from smaller service projects to manufacturing more complex products, such as extruded aluminum sunshades, commercial canopies, metal and fabric awning systems, and more. Arch Fab works with some of the largest architectural firms, general contractors, and retailers in the United States. Not only does it manufacture and design commercial products, but it also provides custom finishing options and installation.

Media Contact

Tammy Delatorre, Rootstock Software, 818-321-4549, [email protected], https://www.rootstock.com/

SOURCE Rootstock Software