Architectural Gems: Pierre Koenig's Final Masterpiece & Historic Green Gables Estate Are For Sale

California's Historic Green Gables

One of California's largest and most interesting estates, historic Green Gables in Woodside, was the summer residence of the entrepreneurial Fleishhacker family of San Francisco. After the 1906 earthquake and a family trip to England, the family began buying land to build a compound that would emulate the thatched-roof homes they had seen on their vacation. At 74 acres, and still in the Fleishhacker family, the property with its multiple homes and supporting buildings - 110 years after it was built - is for sale priced at $110 million. The historic Green Gables estate is listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. Photo credit: Courtesy of Green Gables LLC.

