Architectural Gems: Pierre Koenig's Final Masterpiece & Historic Green Gables Estate Are For Sale

Pierre Koenig was one of America's greatest architects who designed two of the most photographed homes in the world. His final home design has been listed for sale at $4.55 million. And California's historic Green Gables is for sale at $110 million. Both homes are featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pierre Koenig's Final Mid-Century Masterpiece
Pierre Koenig was one of the most iconic architects of the mid-century modern movement, which focused on functional designs, harmony with nature, geometric lines, and the use of steel and glass. The San Francisco native created some of the most striking homes in Southern California during his storied career. A graduate of USC, he taught at the university's School of Architecture from 1964 until he died in 2004, influencing countless young architects. He designed two of the most photographed homes in the world as part of Arts & Architecture magazine's Case Study program, the Stahl House (Case Study #22) with its panoramic views of Los Angeles and stunning steel-and-glass construction, and the Bailey House (Case Study #21B), a classic example of a modernist family home. Koenig's final project, a gorgeous geometric home in Santa Monica known as the Schwartz House, has been listed for sale at $4.55 million. The listing is held by Brian Linder at Compass. Photos by Cameron Carothers.
California's Historic Green Gables
One of California's largest and most interesting estates, historic Green Gables in Woodside, was the summer residence of the entrepreneurial Fleishhacker family of San Francisco. After the 1906 earthquake and a family trip to England, the family began buying land to build a compound that would emulate the thatched-roof homes they had seen on their vacation. At 74 acres, and still in the Fleishhacker family, the property with its multiple homes and supporting buildings - 110 years after it was built - is for sale priced at $110 million. The historic Green Gables estate is listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. Photo credit: Courtesy of Green Gables LLC.
