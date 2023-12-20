Architectural Products Magazine's 13th Annual Product Innovation Awards (PIAs) Select MagicPak All-in-One V-Series™ 13 SEER

"Earning a PIA award from Architectural Products, a key publication in the building and design industry, underscores Allied Air's reputation as a preferred source of commercial and residential HVAC solutions." -- Angela Chapoy, General Manager at Allied Air Post this

Architectural Products' recognition emphasizes the MagicPak V-Series' innovative space-saving design and energy efficiency. The units provide an all-in-one heating and cooling solution that enhances comfort and allows more space for rooftop amenities such as pools, lounges and greenspaces. With integrated heating and cooling and built-in features for cold environments, the V-Series units' self-contained package eliminates the need for an outdoor unit or additional power supply, refrigerant lines, and accompanying installation items.

"Earning a PIA award from Architectural Products, a key publication in the building and design industry, underscores Allied Air's reputation as a preferred source of commercial and residential HVAC solutions," said Angela Chapoy, General Manager at Allied Air. "We extend our gratitude to the entire team for their dedication and hard work, contributing to this remarkable achievement."

From a record-breaking number of submissions, nearly 80 products illustrated impressive innovation in terms of form, functionality, or sustainability and won PIAs this year. All winning products will be profiled in the November/December 2023 issue of Architectural Products Magazine, where it will be revealed what the judges said. Learn more about the MagicPak All-in-One® V-Series™ 13 SEER units.

See Architectural Products' 2023 PIA Award Winners here and look for a full description the November/December issue.

For more information about the MagicPak V-Series visit http://www.magicpak.com and for Allied Air Enterprises' complete line of heating and cooling solutions, please visit http://www.alliedair.com.

About Allied Air Enterprises

Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase®, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities located across North America. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Allied Air Enterprises, 973-713-7367, [email protected], www.alliedair.com

SOURCE Allied Air Enterprises