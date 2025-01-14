Archive360 Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions

"Digitizing operations and creating modern operating models is driving organizations to re-evaluate how they retain and manage their sensitive communications data and replace legacy products with limited governance controls." Post this

"CEOs continue to prioritize digitization of operations and the creation of modern operating models. This is driving organizations to re-evaluate how they retain and manage their sensitive communications data and replace legacy products with limited governance controls, said Jerry Caviston, Achive360 CEO. "We believe that recognition as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader is a testament to the strength of our product and ability to address evolving market needs, especially the requirement to make data securely available to drive data analytics and AI opportunities."

The Archive360 Platform is a single platform that empowers customers to centrally archive, compliantly manage and securely and quickly access large volumes of not only disparate digital communications data, but also application data. It provides data analytics capabilities and the ability to unlock actionable insights through existing AI tools, allowing customers to gain value from their data. Archive360 has helped over 2000 organizations retire and migrate more than 150 petabytes to the Cloud and manage it there to address their growing regulatory, operational and business needs.

To read the entire 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain, 8 January 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the Modern Archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management. The Archive360 Platform addresses complex data governance and compliance challenges while enabling AI and data analytics. Enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide rely on Archive360 to unlock actionable insights from their archived data, while reducing cost and risk. Learn more about Modern Archiving at Archive360.com.

Media Contact

Marie-Charlotte Patterson, Archive360, 1 610-864-6170, [email protected], www.archive360.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Archive360