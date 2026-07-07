Archstone Financial Announces Acquisition of GateHouse Financial Advisors

Archstone Financial today announced its acquisition of GateHouse Financial Advisors, bringing together two financial firms united by a shared commitment to personalized guidance, strong client relationships, and helping individuals, families, and business owners make informed financial decisions. Post this

Archstone Financial also recognizes the important contributions of David Gates and Stephen Houseman, whose leadership and care helped shape GateHouse Financial Advisors and the trusted relationships it has built over the years.

"GateHouse Financial Advisors has always stood for trust, personal service, and meaningful client relationships — values that are deeply aligned with Archstone Financial," said Mark McCormack, Managing Partner and Financial Planner at Archstone Financial. "We are honored to welcome GateHouse into the Archstone family and to carry forward the legacy David and Stephen built with such care and integrity."

The Archstone name reflects the idea of an arch stone: the central piece that helps bring structure, strength, and stability to an arch. That same concept guides the firm's approach to financial planning — helping clients connect the many parts of their financial lives into a thoughtful, coordinated strategy.

Archstone Financial and GateHouse Financial Advisors are bringing together complementary experience, shared values, and a common belief that financial planning should be personal, understandable, and grounded in each client's goals.

"This is an exciting step forward," said Anthony Lopopolo, Managing Partner and Financial Planner at Archstone Financial. "By joining together, we are strengthening our ability to serve clients with the same personal attention they have always valued, while continuing to grow as a planning-focused firm built on trust, clarity, and long-term relationships."

The combined firm will move forward under the Archstone Financial name.

About Archstone Financial

Archstone Financial is a financial services firm based in Worcester. The firm provides personalized guidance to individuals, families, business owners, executives, professionals, pre-retirees, and retirees. Through a client-centric planning process, Archstone Financial helps clients organize their financial lives, understand their options, and make informed decisions aligned with their goals.

For more information, visit www.archstonefinancial.net

Media Contact

Lisa Bousquet

Archstone Financial

Phone: 508-453-9800

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.archstonefinancial.net

Office: 324 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605

Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. 324 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605

Media Contact

Lisa Bousquet, Archstone Finanicial, 1 508-453-9800, [email protected], www.archstonefinancial.net

SOURCE Archstone Finanicial