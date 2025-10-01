archTIS Acquires U.S. Data Security Firm Spirion to Accelerate Global Expansion and Expand Data-Centric Security Offering

We are thrilled to welcome Spirion and its customers into the archTIS family. This marks a new chapter in our growth story — one that enhances our technical capabilities, expands our vertical market presence, and solidifies our position in the critical U.S. market. Post this

With the acquisition complete, archTIS gains direct access to Spirion's portfolio of over 150 enterprise customers in healthcare, financial services, government, and education, predominantly in North America. Spirion's U.S.-based team of 38 employees, including experienced executives and technologists, has joined the archTIS team, significantly expanding its presence in the U.S and domain expertise in data protection.

Daniel Lai, CEO and Managing Director of archTIS, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Spirion and its customers into the archTIS family. This marks a new chapter in our growth story — one that enhances our technical capabilities, expands our vertical market presence, and solidifies our position in the critical U.S. market. The integration of Spirion's data discovery platform with our secure collaboration and access control technologies creates one of the most comprehensive Zero Trust data-centric security portfolios available today."

Spirion's Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) offerings are highly complementary to archTIS' Data Access Governance (DAG) solutions. The foundational access control, secure collaboration, and data protection capabilities of archTIS' products will be enriched by Spirion's advanced data discovery, classification and remediation capabilities. The combined strengths of both product portfolios provide an end-to-end solution for managing data security and governance across any cloud and on-premises file sharing and collaboration tools, including Microsoft 365 and SharePoint on-premises environments.

Spirion CEO Kevin Coppins has assumed a new leadership role as archTIS' Executive Vice President, Commercial Enterprise Solutions and General Manager of the Americas, where he will oversee strategy and operations for the combined entity's commercial business, targeting enterprise, education and local government accounts. Additionally, Ryan Tully, Spirion's Chief Product Officer has assumed the role within archTIS, leading the overarching vision, strategic direction, and tactical execution to successfully launch and expand the Company's products across new and established markets.

Kevin Coppins, Spirion's CEO and incoming archTIS EVP of Commercial Enterprise Solutions and GM, stated, "Joining archTIS is a pivotal moment for our customers, employees, and the entire data-centric security market. Together, our industry-defining solutions create the enterprise data control point, the critical juncture where data-related decisions are made, policies are enforced, and workflows for data security, compliance, and usage converge".

The new DSPM capabilities enable archTIS to offer more comprehensive, zero trust data-centric security solutions across a broader range of cloud, on-premises and hybrid enterprise tools, effectively addressing the growing needs of defense, defense industrial base (DIB) and enterprise customers.

About archTIS Limited

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of data-centric software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defense, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. Products include archTIS Trusted Data Integration to simplify the complexity of structured data integration and security at scale; Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, SharePoint on-premises, NetApp ONTAP, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares; and the Spirion suite of products for unstructured data discovery, classification and remediation. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis on X.

Media Contact

Irena Mroz, archTIS, 1 (617) 674-0872, [email protected], https://www.archtis.com/

Brian Fitzgerald, 1 (808) 754-0437, [email protected]

SOURCE archTIS