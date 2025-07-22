archTIS Appoints Two U.S. Defense Industry Experts to Accelerate Regional Sales Growth

By strengthening our local delivery capabilities and supporting our U.S. customers with experienced teams on the ground, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth in a market where credibility and trust are essential. Post this

archTIS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Daniel Lai, said, "Expanding our operational footprint within the United States is foundational to our international growth strategy. In addition to being a substantial market opportunity, the U.S. also serves as a global benchmark for technology, and for security and compliance in heavily regulated industries.

"By strengthening our local delivery capabilities and supporting our U.S. customers with experienced teams on the ground, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth in a market where credibility and trust are essential. With our new team members' deep domain expertise in defense and cybersecurity, archTIS is better positioned than ever to meet the expectations of mission-critical environments. These initial hires mark the beginning of a broader-scale effort to expand within the United States."

Erik Hanson – Director, Strategic Programs

Erik Hanson is the Director, Strategic Programs at archTIS. He brings extensive experience leading digital transformation across defense and intelligence sectors, aligning secure cloud adoption with operational mission needs in highly regulated environments. Over the course of his career, Hanson has architected sovereign cloud strategies and mission-ready platforms for global defense organizations, including NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the Australian Defence Force. Prior to his work in the technology industry, Hanson served as a U.S. Army Signal Officer, overseeing tactical communications and secure network operations across combat and multinational missions. He is known for translating complexity into actionable strategy and for building high-trust coalitions that accelerate secure modernization efforts across allied partners. Hanson holds a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University, where he also received his commission in the ROTC, and an MSc in Information Systems from Northwestern.

Darroll Walsh – Director, Technical Programs

Darroll Walsh is the Director, Technical Programs at archTIS. He brings deep expertise delivering secure architecture, digital modernization, and compliance-first platforms to defense, intelligence, and multinational government clients. Throughout his career, Walsh has led mission-critical technology initiatives for NATO, the United Nations, the Royal Canadian Navy, and U.S. defense agencies, influencing high-value global contracts. His foundation in mission-focused operations began in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a weather forecaster supporting joint force readiness and NATO peacekeeping missions. Walsh is recognized for his ability to bridge mission priorities with secure, scalable platforms and for his inclusive leadership style that drives results across culturally diverse and globally distributed teams. Walsh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Network Security Management from ECPI University.

These appointments represent the first key milestone in the Company's hiring initiative following the successful A$7.5 million capital raise completed on 8 July 2025. Proceeds from the Placement are being directed to expanding U.S. operations, advancing strategic partnerships, and accelerating product development.

While the roles are not key management positions, the two new team members will play a critical role in establishing a U.S.-based operational presence, supporting client onboarding and success programs, and driving further adoption of archTIS' solutions across key defense, intelligence, and government accounts. Further appointments are expected in the coming weeks as the Company builds a dedicated team in the U.S. market.

The U.S.-based hires will report into archTIS' division for Government and National Security, led by Gerard Foley, a very experienced senior executive recently recruited from Raytheon Australia.

About archTIS Limited

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of data-centric software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defense, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. Products include archTIS Trusted Data Integration to simplify the complexity of structured data integration and security at scale; Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, SharePoint on-premises, NetApp ONTAP, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis on X.

