archTIS Unveils the Next Generation of NC Protect for Microsoft 365

"This release also reflects our deepening strategic partnership with Microsoft. Our enhancements align with Microsoft's security ecosystem roadmaps and enable customers to maximise their return on existing Microsoft investments. By combining advanced data-centric controls with tight integration into Purview, Entra ID, and Defender, we're positioning NC Protect as the trusted security layer for high-value and mission-critical collaboration across defence, government, and regulated industries."

NC Protect V9 Product Overview

NC Protect V9 builds on archTIS' market-leading data protection technology with enhanced integration, usability, and security controls tailored for high-assurance environments. NC Protect enforces fine-grained, attribute-based access control (ABAC) and data protection policies at the file level—automatically applying controls such as encryption, dynamic watermarks, data masking, and secure read-only access based on user identity, data classification, and context. With deeper integration into Microsoft Purview, Entra ID, and Defender for Cloud Apps, V9 enables government, defense and defense contractors to maximise their Microsoft security investments while maintaining military-grade protection over sensitive data, both inside and beyond the enterprise boundary.

Key capability improvements in NC Protect for Microsoft 365 V9 include:

New Policy Builder – A new policy builder features a visual Boolean logic tree to easily create attribute-based access control and document protection policies and check for potential policy conflicts.

Simplified Attribute Mapping – A new interface and tighter integration with Microsoft's security tools allow users to easily select and map Microsoft Purview Information Protection, Entra ID, and SharePoint attributes for use in NC Protect's dynamic ABAC policies.

Improved Performance and Scalability – The product has been re-architected to ensure optimal performance in large-scale environments and better support high security environments

Spirion Integration - NC Protect V9 leverages Spirion's data classification and dynamic playbooks to automate sensitive data discovery and apply real-time protection policies across Microsoft 365.

Ease of deployment and New Hardened Deployment Option – The installation process for V9 has been simplified with an installation wizard. Additionally, it can now be deployed inside a private Azure Virtual Network (VNet) environment for Defence customers who require even more robust security infrastructure.

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps Integration – A new integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps actively monitors user behaviour and controls user sessions in NC Protect to trigger automatic session termination, alerts, or user account restrictions.

NC Protect for Microsoft 365 V9 is available immediately.

About archTIS Limited

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of data-centric security solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. Trusted by government, defence, enterprise and regulated industries, archTIS' policy-enforced zero trust, attribute-based access and data controls (ABAC) find and protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The company's product suite includes Trusted Data Integration, Kojensi, NC Protect, and Spirion. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis on X.

