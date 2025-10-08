Arcitecta Appoints Robert Mollard Global Business Development Lead

"Rob will play a significant role in expanding our reach and take the power of the award-winning Mediaflux to the next level – continuing to set the standard for exceptional data management solutions." ~ Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta's CEO and founder Post this

Mollard is an accomplished data management technologist and HPC and AI solutions architect with more than 20 years of experience helping customers solve data workflow requirements and complex challenges surrounding accessing, managing and optimizing data throughout its lifecycle. Before joining Arcitecta, Mollard worked for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for nine years, serving as an HPC and AI solution architect and storage specialist covering the Asia Pacific region. He joined HPE from SGI, where he had served as a storage specialist for three years. Prior to SGI, he served as the primary systems design engineer for Australia/New Zealand at Data Direct Networks (DDN), where he designed high-performance parallel file system solutions for HPC centers. Mollard started his career with the CSIRO and iVEC (Pawsey) Supercomputing Centre, designed and managed Petascale high-performance data systems and storage initiatives.

Throughout his career, Mollard's understanding of the end-to-end data path and data-intensive storage solutions has delivered significant outcomes to scientists, researchers and enterprise organizations, enabling them to focus on their work of accelerating results and discoveries, rather than the movement and management of data.

"With the exponential potential of AI applications on enterprise data research and more, understanding the value of data throughout its lifecycle, identifying the data you possess, and knowing how best to extract insights from the data is more important today than ever before," said Mollard. "Arcitecta's Mediaflux data management platform provides a powerful solution for customers to take control of their data, and extract and optimize its value. I am delighted to join Arcitecta at this exciting stage of its expansion and pivotal time in the industry."

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

