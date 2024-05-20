Arcitecta Executives to Present at the RMACC HPC Symposium 2024

Arcitecta's Mediaflux is revolutionizing data management at scale, providing a leading-edge data management platform that ensures data is securely yet easily accessed in a collaborative environment – one that can harness the explosion of data for rapid scientific breakthroughs. Post this

Arcitecta's executive sessions at the RMACC HPC Symposium will address how metadata enables researchers to quickly find and access the information they need and the importance of optimizing the right data management strategy as the size and complexity of HPC datasets continue to increase.

Session #1

TOPIC: Unlocking the Power of Metadata – Streamlining Data Discoverability and Management for Efficient Research

HPC systems are often used to process vast amounts of data in scientific research, engineering, and other fields. As data is generated at a greater rate and complexity, managing data becomes a significant challenge for HPC users. Metadata can describe the structure, content, and context of data, empowering researchers to quickly find and access the information they need without having to search through vast amounts of data.

TIME, DATE: 11:15 - 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2024

LOCATION: Wolf Law School, Room 205

PRESENTER: Graham Beasley, chief operations officer, Arcitecta

Session #2

TOPIC: RMACC Student Career Panel

A student career panel features HPC professionals discussing how they entered the HPC workforce and what they are looking for when hiring new employees.

TIME: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2024

LOCATION: Wolf Law School, Courtroom

Session #3

TOPIC: How Well Do You Know Your Data? – The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads

This session will examine the impact of data management on HPC workflows, survey some current research trends and future directions, and explore real-world use cases and best practices from organizations optimizing their data management in support of breakthrough research. It will also explore data management for immediate computational needs and alternatives for long-term data access, management and preservation.

TIME, DATE: 3:25 - 4:25 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2024

LOCATION: Wolf Law School, Room 205

PRESENTERS: Steve Paulson, director of professional services, and Eric Polet, director of product marketing, Arcitecta

RMACC HPC Symposium Registration

The HPC Symposium registration fee is $175 for non-students and $30 for students and includes all sessions, materials, meals and snacks. To register, learn more about the event and view the May 21-23 program schedule, visit: RMACC HPC Symposium 2024.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta is a creative and innovative data management software company. Founded in 1998, Arcitecta builds the world's best data management platforms, enabling thousands of users worldwide in some of the most demanding data-driven environments. Arcitecta's flagship Mediaflux platform began with the vision to provide organizations with extraordinary technology for handling all forms of data, from small to very large and complex. Today, it forms the foundation for managing the simplest and the most complex data for all sizes of organizations and global enterprises, empowering them to simplify data-intensive workflows and accelerate time to insight from their data to improve business and research outcomes.

About the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium (RMACC) HPC Symposium

RMACC HPC Symposium 2024 will be held at Wolf Law School in Boulder, Colorado, and will provide an in-depth look into the HPC field and current trends, challenges and opportunities. The Symposium offers multi-track presentations by industry and educational leaders, including an array of panel discussions and tutorials. https://hpcsymposium.rmacc.org/

The Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium is a collaboration among academic and research institutions located throughout the intermountain states. Its mission is to facilitate the widespread effective use of high-performance computing. https://rmacc.org/

Media Contact Information

Arcitecta:

[email protected]

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

Meredith Bagnulo, IGNITE Consulting

+1 303-513-7494

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King | Arcitecta Marketing and Communications

+61 434 255 022

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Arcitecta, 1 303-513-7494, [email protected], www.arcitecta.com

SOURCE Arcitecta