Arcitecta, GRAU DATA and COMBACK to Showcase End-to-End Data Intelligence and Archive Solution at ISC 2026

Together with GRAU DATA and COMBACK, Arcitecta is helping customers unlock the maximum value of their data through a modern approach that simplifies data management, improves preservation and accessibility, and accelerates insights. Post this

Key benefits of the combined Arcitecta, GRAU DATA and COMBACK solution include:

Manage large-scale datasets across active and archive environments

Maintain visibility and accessibility across the data lifecycle

Automate policy-driven data movement and retention

•Reduce long-term storage cost and energy consumption

Scale sustainable archive infrastructure for petabyte- and exabyte-scale environments

"Data has become the foundation of AI, research discovery and high-performance computing, yet many organizations struggle to manage and capitalize on the massive volumes of unstructured data they generate and maintain," said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. "Together with GRAU DATA and COMBACK, we're helping customers unlock the maximum value of their data through a modern approach that simplifies data management, improves preservation and accessibility, and accelerates insights. We look forward to demonstrating how these capabilities are enabling the next generation of AI and research breakthroughs."

For more information, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2026/isc/. To schedule a meeting at ISC 2026, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2026/isc/#meeting.

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About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

About GRAU DATA

GRAU DATA is the specialist for data archiving, data protection, and metadata mining. GRAU DATA is a medium-sized company based in Schwäbisch Gmünd near Stuttgart. A strong development team ensures innovative software solutions. GRAU DATA sells its products indirectly through distribution partners such as system houses, integrators, and hardware suppliers in Germany, Europe, and the USA.

About COMBACK

For over 20 years, the name COMBACK has stood for highly secure IT solutions and services. Our high-quality standards and premium service portfolio have been creating significant added value for our partners and customers for many years. Everything our company does revolves around the security and availability of our customers' IT environments. Companies of all sizes and from all sectors trust us. They reinforce us in our daily work. We are constantly searching for new, reliable, and innovative solutions for our customers and partners. For more information, visit https://www.comback.de/

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2026 Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All rights reserved.

Media Contact Information

[email protected]

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting

Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494

Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications

+61 434 255 022

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Arcitecta, 1 303-513-7494, [email protected], www.arcitecta.com

SOURCE Arcitecta