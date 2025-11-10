Arcitecta Returns to SC25 with Co-LAB for Future Thinking, User Group Insights and Immersive Booth Experience

Arcitecta will showcase its flagship product, Mediaflux, throughout its immersive booth experience. Mediaflux offers an advanced, comprehensive data management platform that can operate on a massive scale to help organizations better manage their data throughout its lifecycle. Post this

Arcitecta Co-LAB will feature partners and collaborators, including Cerabyte, Princeton, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Whitehead Institute, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and others, to explore the evolving relationships between data, infrastructure and discovery, moving from principles to practice and from technology to meaningful adoption. The lab will offer a unique opportunity for conversation, collaboration and creative provocation of ideas from data sovereignty and ethics to the future of big data resilience.

Date and Time: November 18-20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: SC25, Arcitecta Booth #1439

Special Presentation for Students@SC: Tomorrow's breakthroughs depend on today's thinkers. Students and recent graduates in high performance computing or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) with curiosity and a passion for big data, distributed systems or digital creativity, are invited to attend Arcitecta's CEO and Founder, Jason Lohrey's talk on The Art of Software Construction, addressing the challenges that define the future of computing, how the company is building a collaborative space of both technologists and artists, the importance of being a maker and how Arcitecta's team of makers is creating every aspect of its technology from the application platform, database, file systems, new features and more. Visit Arcitecta's Student Portal for details.

Date and Time: November 18-20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Art of Software Construction talk: November 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.

Location: SC25, Arcitecta Booth #1439

Mediaflux User Group Meeting

Arcitecta's Mediaflux User Group session will bring customers together to share ideas and best practices for keeping pace with rapid data growth and to learn about the State of the Market and the future evolution of Mediaflux, exploring trends in high-performance computing (HPC) and what is next on the Mediaflux roadmap. Customers will also see the new Mediaflux digital asset management system (DAMS) in action and get a first look at Arcitecta's Python Module. Integrating Mediaflux with the Python analytics ecosystem enables organizations to directly tap into the world's most widely used data science platform while maintaining Mediaflux as their trusted data foundation. This connection empowers teams to turn managed data into actionable intelligence faster, using familiar tools such as Jupyter Notebook, Dash and Pyro.

Date and Time: Monday, November 17, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: 21c Museum Hotel, 1528 Locust Street, St. Louis, Missouri

Mediaflux Product Spotlight

Arcitecta will showcase its flagship product, Mediaflux, throughout its immersive booth experience. Mediaflux offers an advanced, comprehensive data management platform that can operate on a massive scale to help organizations better manage their data throughout its lifecycle. Its suite of solutions enables organizations to organize, search, share and preserve their data well into the future for lasting value.

The platform delivers an AI-ready data fabric that supports all forms of data and AI models and provides a built-in vector database within its high-performance XODB® database. These innovative enhancements, announced in August, enable Mediaflux to power AI workflows by making multiple types of data AI-ready through unified metadata and vector embeddings. With the new vector support, users can leverage their entire data environment for AI training, significantly boosting model quality and accelerating advanced solutions across areas such as cancer research, genomic analysis and scientific discovery.

Beowulf Bash Event

Arcitecta is proud to sponsor the fabulous Beowulf Bash event again this year. Join the Arcitecta team for food, beverages and a great time. For more details, visit: https://beowulfbash.com/.

Date and Time: Monday, November 17, 2025, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight

Location: City Museum, 750 N 16th St, St. Louis, Missouri

Active Archive Alliance Cocktail Reception

The Active Archive Alliance will host a cocktail reception on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stop by the Arcitecta Booth #1439 for details and an invitation.

Immersive Booth Experience

Once again, the Arcitecta booth will provide an immersive space for connection and inquiry. Visitors can sit back and immerse themselves in the ideas circulating on its state-of-the-art LED screens – and enter an environment where a diverse team of in-house artists responds to new ideas in creative computing, exploring the transformative relationship between technology and art.

To schedule a meeting with the Arcitecta team at SC25, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2025/sc/chat/

Resources

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2025 Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Ignite Consulting, Inc., 1 3035137494, [email protected], Ignite Consulting, Inc.

SOURCE Arcitecta