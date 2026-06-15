Arcitecta Strengthens European Leadership Team to Accelerate Customer Growth Across EMEA

"As organizations increasingly look for intelligent, scalable ways to manage and maximize the value of their data, Arcitecta is exceptionally well-positioned to support their success." Post this

Smith brings a strong technical and business leadership background, with experience spanning engineering, enterprise technology and complex data environments. He will lead the company's European growth strategy and deepen customer engagement across the region. Smith's combination of technical expertise, an entrepreneurial mindset and customer-focused approach will help organizations address increasingly complex data management challenges.

"Organizations across Europe are grappling with preserving and managing large-scale data sets while ensuring information remains accessible to globally distributed teams," said Smith. "Arcitecta is uniquely positioned to address these challenges by enabling customers to seamlessly manage, preserve and access data across diverse storage environments without vendor lock-in. I'm excited to build on our strong foundation and help more organizations unlock the full value of their data."

Mangold brings more than 18 years of experience in data management and archiving, with deep expertise serving the science, research and big data communities. Her extensive industry relationships will support Arcitecta's continued momentum with scientific research institutions and GLAM organizations (galleries, libraries, archives, and museums), including customers such as the Imperial War Museums.

"Arcitecta is an innovative company solving some of the most pressing data management challenges organizations face today," said Mangold. "I look forward to expanding our European partner ecosystem and developing relationships to help customers successfully manage their data and optimize its long-term value."

Arcitecta addresses critical data challenges facing European organizations:

Global collaboration: Enable researchers and distributed teams to securely share and access data through a unified global namespace.

Long-term preservation: Support compliance with European and national data retention requirements while preserving culturally significant digital assets.

AI and analytics readiness: Optimize the storage and accessibility of large-scale datasets to accelerate AI-driven research and analysis.

Access and discovery: Improve the discoverability and accessibility of digital collections, enabling organizations to share valuable assets with broader audiences.

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About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2026 Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All rights reserved.

Media Contact Information

[email protected]

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting

Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494

Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications

+61 434 255 022

Media Contact

Denise Nelson, Arcitecta, 1 9258585198, [email protected], www.arcitecta.com

SOURCE Arcitecta