Arcitecta to Showcase Mediaflux Data Management Platform at NAB 2024

Special Presentations and Events

Topic: Vector Databases and their Relationship with Generative AI

Time/Location: Sunday, April 14, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at the Dell Technologies Booth #SL8065

Speaker: Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta CEO

In this combined social hour and presentation session, Lohrey will highlight how effective data management solutions can drive AI analytics and analysis. Join Arcitecta for this timely discussion, merchandise giveaway and complimentary Happy Hour refreshments.

Topic: Edge, Core, Cloud - Strategies for Seamless Data Management

Time/Location: Monday, April 15, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. at the Dell Technologies Booth #SL8065

Speaker: Eric Polet, Director of Product Marketing at Arcitecta

In modern data management, a multilateral approach encompassing Edge, Core, and Cloud strategies is essential for seamless data orchestration. Edge computing brings data processing closer to the source, enabling real-time insights and reducing latency. Core infrastructure acts as the central hub for data aggregation and analysis, while cloud platforms offer scalability and flexibility for storing and accessing vast volumes of data. In this session, Polet will feature ways organizations can optimize data management workflows and unlock the full potential of their data ecosystem by strategically integrating edge, core and cloud strategies.

Topic: Metadata and The Art of Data Orchestration

Time/Location: Monday, April 15, 3:00 – 3:15 p.m. at the Dell Technologies Booth #SL8065

Speaker: Todd Weybrew, Principal Engineer at Arcitecta

Metadata is the backbone of effective data orchestration, providing crucial context and insights into the underlying data assets. Solutions embracing the art of metadata-driven data orchestration empower businesses to extract maximum value from their data assets, driving innovation and competitive advantage in today's digital landscape. In this session, Weybrew will demonstrate how geo-distributed workflows can leverage metadata to improve workflow efficiencies.

Arcitecta's team will be available to answer questions about Mediaflux, the company's data management and orchestration solution that solves the toughest challenges in geo-distributed workflows and exabyte-scale environments. Mediaflux empowers organizations to take their creative visions to the next level through optimized data management and content placement, streamlining workflow automation.

To schedule a meeting with the Arcitecta team at NAB 2024, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2024/nab-show/.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today's broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

