Arcitecta to Showcase New Data Management Solutions that Elevate Supercomputing and Empower Researchers at SC23

Arcitecta's exhibit booth is one-of-a-kind, providing an experiential space for provocation and purposeful thinking. Intertwining art and technology, the booth will showcase Mediaflux, the company's flagship data management solution and illustrate the power of creativity when coupled with technological advancements. Featuring artwork from local and established artists displayed across 20 square feet of LED panels, Arcitecta will change the way you think about data.

Stop by to meet with the technical team one-on-one to learn how Mediaflux solves some of the most demanding data management challenges of research and HPC organizations and handles data at colossal scales.

Live Demonstration – Moving Data at the Speed of Light

The Arcitecta team will provide live demonstrations of the company's pioneering work in accelerating high-speed data transfer across global networks, enabling data transfer between two or more global destinations in parallel at the speed of light.

Dates: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, November 14-16, 2023

Times: 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily

Booth: #795

Customer Spotlight - User Group Meeting

Featuring presentations by the team from Australia's National Computational Infrastructure (NCI) and Matt Starr, CTO of Spectra Logic, the user group meeting will include a series of demonstrations that highlight Mediaflux's immense capability, adaptability and practicality in some of the world's most demanding HPC, research data and supercomputing environments.

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

By invitation only; Please register interest in attending at https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2023/sc/user-groups/ for more details.

To schedule a meeting with the Arcitecta team at SC23, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2023/sc/whisper-suite/.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the world's best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of big data and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today's broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

