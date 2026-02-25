Arcitecta's Mediaflux Data Platform Recognized as Top Data Management Platform in 2026 StorageNewsletter Awards

"A true pure-play software company with no hardware agenda, Arcitecta holds a distinctive position in the data management market. It delivers a broad range of data services and has introduced unique capabilities not commonly found elsewhere." ~Philippe Nicolas Post this

The StorageNewsletter Awards 2026 represent the inaugural edition of the program, launched by StorageNewsletter, a longstanding reference publication within the global storage industry. Arcitecta was one of 12 winners recognized across categories spanning media, primary and secondary storage, cloud, backup software, archiving, and data management, along with a special Jury Prize.

"A true pure-play software company with no hardware agenda, Arcitecta holds a distinctive position in the data management market. It delivers a broad range of data services and has introduced unique capabilities not commonly found elsewhere," said Philippe Nicolas, owner and editor of StorageNewsletter and jury president of the StorageNewsletter Awards 2026. "Although the company operated somewhat discreetly for many years - originating from Australia - it has successfully secured major global enterprises and highly demanding environments worldwide. Its flagship platform, Mediaflux, along with its innovative components, provides modern approaches to managing data at scale. More recently, the team has expanded into AI-driven use cases, offering compelling new methods to efficiently handle large-scale data environments."

The Mediaflux Data Management Platform

Mediaflux is an advanced, comprehensive data management platform built to operate at massive scale, helping organizations manage their data throughout its entire lifecycle. Its suite of solutions enables organizations to organize, search, share and preserve their data well into the future for lasting value, addressing the full spectrum of modern data management challenges across research, media, enterprise and cloud environments.

The platform delivers an AI-ready data fabric that supports all forms of data and AI models with a built-in vector database within its high-performance XODB® database. The enhancements enable Mediaflux to power AI workflows through unified metadata and vector embeddings, making any structured or unstructured data searchable and usable by AI across areas from cancer research to scientific discovery and well beyond. Unlike traditional solutions that bolt on external vector databases, Mediaflux delivers full metadata and vector search in a single, high-performance system, eliminating the need for a separate vector store.

Mediaflux's portfolio of solutions includes:

Mediaflux Real-Time, which delivers nearly instant access to live data as it is generated and enables real-time editing and remote collaboration

Mediaflux Point in Time, a breakthrough backup and recovery approach that provides self-service data recovery to any point in time, even after a ransomware attack, with a recovery time objective (RTO) of zero and a recovery point objective (RPO) near zero

Mediaflux Livewire, a file transfer solution that leverages metadata to optimize data movement across low-bandwidth and unreliable networks

Mediaflux Universal Data System, which unifies data management, orchestration, multi-protocol access and storage in a single platform for on-premises and cloud environments

Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge and Mediaflux Burst, which enable geographically dispersed teams to collaborate efficiently and ensure data reaches the right user at the right location at the right time

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry's best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2026 Arcitecta IP Pty. Ltd. All rights reserved.

