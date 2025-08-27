ARCS® Foundation Atlanta Chapter Honored for Advancing Georgia's Bioscience Talent Pipeline

ARCS® Foundation Atlanta Chapter (ARCS Atlanta) has been honored with the 2025 Golden Helix Award for Community Service by Georgia Life Sciences.

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCS® Foundation Atlanta Chapter (ARCS Atlanta) has been honored with the 2025 Golden Helix Award for Community Service by Georgia Life Sciences. The award was presented on August 26 at the Georgia Life Sciences Summit, held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, and accepted by Frances Swensson, President of ARCS Atlanta.

In presenting the award, Maria Thacker Goethe, President & CEO of Georgia Life Sciences, said, "ARCS Atlanta's steadfast commitment to advancing science, research, and innovation through support of emerging scholars aligns deeply with our mission to foster a healthier, more informed future. Their impact in our community is both measurable and inspiring."

The Golden Helix Awards recognize excellence and achievement in Georgia's life sciences sector, celebrating individuals, companies, and institutions whose contributions drive scientific discovery, health innovation, and economic growth. This year's winners were announced during the Summit's welcome reception and awards ceremony, attended by leaders from industry, academia, and government.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Golden Helix Award for Community Service," said Frances Swensson, President of ARCS Atlanta. "This recognition highlights both the dedication of our members—who contribute their time, talent, and resources—and the extraordinary achievements of our scholars, whose work is advancing science, improving health, and strengthening Georgia's life sciences community."

Shaping Georgia's Bioscience Future

Founded in 1992, ARCS Atlanta is a women-led organization of more than 100 members committed to strengthening Georgia's STEM and life sciences pipeline through philanthropy, scholar mentoring, and educational outreach. Over more than three decades, the chapter has awarded over $8 million in unrestricted funding to academically outstanding US citizens pursuing degrees at Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Georgia, and Morehouse College.

Each year, ARCS Atlanta supports more than 50 scholars across these partner institutions, with two-thirds focused on life sciences and 85% pursuing doctoral research that addresses critical challenges in health, medicine, and technology.

A Catalyst for Growth in Georgia's Fastest-Growing Industry

Bioscience is the fastest-growing segment of Georgia's economy, with more than 4,000 establishments and over 70,000 employees. The state's world-class research universities, entrepreneurial environment, and engaged industry leaders position Georgia as a hub for innovation. ARCS Atlanta strengthens this ecosystem by ensuring that top-tier STEM students have the resources and support to remain in the state's talent pipeline.

Impact Beyond the Lab

The majority of ARCS Atlanta Scholars conduct bioscience research with direct benefits for Georgia —developing new medical treatments, advancing biomedical engineering, and improving public health outcomes. Their work expands the state's research capacity, attracts investment, and fuels economic growth. By providing sustained, unrestricted funding, ARCS Atlanta helps ensure Georgia retains exceptional scientific talent and remains at the forefront of life sciences innovation.

About Georgia Life Sciences

Georgia Life Sciences, founded in 1989, is a non-profit, membership-based organization that promotes the interests and growth of the life sciences industry. Learn more at www.galifesciences.org.

About ARCS Foundation

ARCS Foundation is a national 501 c-3 nonprofit organization promoting American scientific competitiveness by supporting US citizens completing degrees in STEM and health disciplines. Since 1958, ARCS has awarded over $140 million to more than 12,000 scholars. Learn more at www.arcsfoundation.org.

About ARCS Foundation Atlanta Chapter

ARCS Foundation Atlanta Chapter is one of 15 ARCS chapters nationwide and is focused on advancing science and technology in Georgia by supporting outstanding scholars in STEM fields. Since its founding in 1992, the Atlanta Chapter has built deep-rooted partnerships with Georgia's leading research universities, awarded more than 1,200 ARCS Scholar Awards to outstanding STEM students, and fostered a strong network of members committed to philanthropy, mentoring, and community engagement. Learn more at www.atlanta.arcsfoundation.org.

