ARCS Foundation Launches National Scholar Award Program to Expand Support for America's Top STEM Talent

In recent years, reductions in federal research funding and changes affecting international student enrollment have threatened the sustainability of research programs at universities across the United States. These pressures place graduate-level research and scientific innovation at risk, underscoring the growing need to support outstanding U.S. scholars and the universities that enable their pursuit of advanced research and discovery.

The new ARCS National Scholar Award Program represents a two-pronged growth strategy focused on geographic expansion and targeted investment in high-impact scientific areas. "This initiative places ARCS National at the center of our founding mission—supporting exceptional STEM scholars—while expanding our focus to high-impact scientific fields that will shape the future," said ARCS Foundation President Jill Bray. "By partnering with universities in regions not yet served by ARCS chapters, we can broaden our organizational reach while building on nearly seven decades of remarkable chapter leadership."

The program aligns with priorities identified by the Council on Competitiveness and its National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers, focusing on emerging technologies essential to the nation's economic strength and security. Areas of emphasis include advanced computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, microelectronics, quantum science, advanced manufacturing, and other frontier technologies shaping the future of innovation.

The initiative will begin with a three-year pilot at up to three select universities. Scholars will receive unrestricted funds to support doctoral research in designated high-impact fields. All participating institutions and programs must meet rigorous national standards, ensuring that ARCS funding supports the highest-caliber scientific talent. The National Scholar Awards will be administered by the ARCS Foundation national organization.

By expanding its footprint and strategically investing in emerging areas of science, ARCS Foundation is helping bridge critical gaps in academic research support while strengthening the pipeline of U.S. STEM leaders whose discoveries will drive innovation and sustain America's competitive edge.

For more information about the ARCS Foundation and the National Scholar Award Program, visit www.arcsfoundation.org.

ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing U.S. competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding U.S. citizens pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and medical research at 51 of the nation's leading research universities. Since 1958, ARCS Foundation has awarded more than $142 million to over 12,000 Scholars. ARCS Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, launched science-based companies, and played a critical role in educating and mentoring the next generation of innovators. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

