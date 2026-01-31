ARCS Foundation Names Albert G. Greenberg, PhD, as 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee

LAGRANGE, Ga., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its January National Board Meeting, ARCS® Foundation Inc. announced Albert G. Greenberg, PhD, as the 2026 inductee into the prestigious ARCS Alumni Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame Inductees are ARCS Scholar Alumni who have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of science and US competitiveness in STEM-based innovation. Selection is made by a panel of ARCS Foundation National Board members and advisors and is based on alumni achievements in scientific innovation and discovery, economic and societal impact, development of future scientists, and advancement of US scientific leadership.

Greenberg is a pioneering computer scientist whose transformational insights and research created the groundbreaking shift from small, closed, brittle and proprietary networks to today's massive, open, highly reliable networks, powering Internet backbones, cloud computing platforms, and next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. His work has enabled secure and reliable, high-performance networking systems that support economic and technical pillars of society, including global commerce, large-scale scientific collaboration, and modern communications across continents.

As an engineering leader, Greenberg has played a critical role in advancing technology at AT&T, Microsoft, and now Uber, with his impact spanning networking, computing, data systems, artificial intelligence, security, and high-scale services. His achievements bridge theory and practice, creating real-world systems operating at unprecedented scale. His work has fundamentally changed how networks are built, programmed, and managed across cloud and AI environments. With the growth of today's cloud-enabled AI era, he is once again paving the way, developing a secure and efficient AI computing infrastructure, and collecting massive amounts of telemetry data to speed the use of autonomous vehicles.

"One of the most satisfying moments in my career was seeing the very first bit successfully travel across a virtualized network in the lab," Greenberg says. "That technology is now used everywhere. When something you build stands the test of time and continues to serve millions of people, that's incredibly rewarding."

In recognition of his contributions to the theory and practice of operating large carrier and data-center networks, Greenberg was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2016. He has received virtually all major ACM and IEEE awards in networking and is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern network architecture.

He was an ARCS Scholar in 1983 while pursuing his PhD in computer science at the University of Washington. He credits the ARCS award with providing both critical resources and an invaluable boost of confidence at a pivotal point in his career.

"With my ARCS award, I bought the very best modem I could find," Greenberg recalls. "It allowed me to work faster, stay connected to my research, and ultimately finish my degree sooner, but just as important was the confidence boost. Knowing that someone believed in my potential made a tremendous difference."

Beyond his technical achievements, Greenberg is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of scientists and engineers. Throughout his career, he has mentored hundreds of students and interns and has been a strong advocate for increasing diversity and inclusion within the fields of engineering and technology.

"ARCS Foundation is honored to recognize Dr. Greenberg as our 2026 Hall of Fame Inductee," says Jill Bray, ARCS Foundation National President. "His career exemplifies the power of sustained investment in fundamental research and in people. His achievements reflect our mission and demonstrate how supporting outstanding young scientists strengthens U.S. innovation and global competitiveness."

About ARCS® Foundation

ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization started and run entirely by women dedicated to advancing U.S. competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding U.S. citizens pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 50 of the nation's leading research universities. Since 1958, ARCS Foundation has awarded more than $142 million to over 12,000 scholars. ARCS Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, launched science-based companies, and played a critical role in educating and mentoring the next generation of innovators. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Samantha Kilgore, ARCS Foundation, 1 706-845-9085, [email protected], https://www.arcsfoundation.org/

SOURCE ARCS Foundation