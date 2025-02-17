Arctic Anchor Snow Guards to Exhibit at IRE 2025, Featuring Rail Series in Innovative Product Showcase

Arctic Anchor Snow Guards will showcase its advanced Rail Series at IRE 2025 in San Antonio, TX, offering innovative solutions for rooftop snow retention. The Rail Series has been entered into the 2025 Innovative Product Showcase, highlighting cutting-edge advancements in the industry.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arctic Anchor Snow Guards, a leader in high-performance snow retention systems, is excited to announce its participation in the International Roofing Expo (IRE) 2025, taking place February 19-21 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. As part of the company's dedication to advancing roofing safety and innovation, Arctic Anchor Snow Guards has entered its latest product, the Rail Series, into the 2025 Innovative Product Showcase—a prestigious feature highlighting cutting-edge advancements in the industry.
Attendees can visit Booth #3044 to experience firsthand how the Rail Series is redefining snow management for metal, shingle, and slate roofing systems. Engineered for durability, ease of installation, and maximum performance, the Rail Series offers an advanced approach to preventing dangerous snow and ice avalanches while maintaining the integrity of rooftops.
"We are excited to showcase our Rail Series at IRE 2025 and to have the opportunity to highlight its innovation in the 2025 Innovative Product Showcase," said Trent Murphy, Founder of Arctic Anchor Snow Guards. "By entering the showcase, we aim to demonstrate how our product is pushing the boundaries of snow retention technology. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and sharing how our solution enhances rooftop safety and efficiency."
In addition to unveiling the Rail Series, Arctic Anchor Snow Guards will be offering exclusive deals to companies attending IRE 2025. Visitors can connect with their team of experts to learn how their solutions are shaping the future of snow retention and rooftop safety.
For more information about Arctic Anchor Snow Guards and their participation in IRE 2025, please visit www.arcticanchors.com.
Media Contact
Trent Murphy, Arctic Anchors, 1 7788934454, [email protected], arcticanchors.com
SOURCE Arctic Anchors
