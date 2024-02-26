Arctic Glacier Announces Key Senior Leadership Appointments

Experienced Senior Leadership Team Focuses on Profitable Growth with a Bias for Action

SHARPSBURG, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arctic Glacier, North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of premium ice products and services, announces the appointment of three new senior leadership team members including Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), and the newly created role of General Counsel (GC). The ice industry is primed for significant growth given robust economic indicators and shifting consumer behaviors, and Arctic Glacier is leading the way as a key-market player. With a growth-minded, performance-based culture that is setting the pace for future growth within the ice industry, and Arctic Glacier is the fastest-growing brand and only one seeing year-over-year increases.

The newly appointed Senior Leadership Team members are:

General Counsel (GC), Travis Bonnell

Travis Bonnell offers extensive, international industrial experience providing real practical solutions to business, finance, and legal challenges to executive leadership in highly regulated and complex compliance environments. In the newly created role of General Counsel, Bonnell will be the senior legal advisor to Arctic Glacier, acting as the in-house legal representative. Prior to joining Arctic Glacier, Bonnell previously held several executive leadership roles with Rehab Industries where he was responsible for the development and execution of the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Chief Information Officer (CIO), Doug Saunders

Doug Saunders is an expert in leading business-critical, complex, high-profile global initiatives, programs, and multi-functional projects. He is focused on driving sound, strategic solutions in practical phased steps, achieving results within a contemporary budget-conscious and control-aware framework. Saunders will lead all IT functions while providing the vision, strategy, and tactics to transform and upgrade the company's IT applications and the business processes impacted by those changes. Prior to joining Arctic Glacier, Saunders was Chief Information Officer for Sweeping Corporation of America where he implemented SalesForce for 70+ locations in addition to managing security strategy, infrastructure services, and mergers & acquisitions.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Stephanie Choudri

Stephanie Choudri brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as a senior-level finance executive. She most recently served as a Partner with CFGI's New York office where she provided accounting, consulting, and interim management services to clients in a variety of industries. She also held the roles of Managing Director and Senior Manager. Prior to working at CFGI, she was the Chief Financial Officer at DuJour Media Group, LLC. Stephanie is skilled at technical and operational accounting assistance in areas that include revenue recognition, share-based compensation, business combinations, debt modifications, and complex equity and financing arrangements. Choudri will be focused on implementing business controls and process improvements.

"With this enhanced and energetic Senior Leadership Team, I know we have the right people, with the right combination of skills in the right positions to make a big impact to realize our objectives", said Chief Executive Officer Peter Laport. "I am confident with their sharp operational and financial focus, deep technical and industry expertise, and proven leadership capabilities, our new leaders are adding value to an already stellar team."

Arctic Glacier's new Senior Leadership Team's depth of experience and wealth of knowledge will be pivotal in driving continued growth. These experienced business leaders will continue to support the organization's world-class talent and commitment to its customers.

About Arctic Glacier Premium Ice

Arctic Glacier Premium Ice is the premier provider of high-quality, premium ice products serving North America. For over 140 years the company has perfected the art of ice making, best-in-class service, food safety and reliable logistics. Today Arctic Glacier produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds annually of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, and liquor stores, as well other commercial and industrial businesses. Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers from production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Media Contact

Tristan Simpson, Arctic Glacier, 1 310-293-2184, tsimpson@arcticglacier.com

SOURCE Arctic Glacier