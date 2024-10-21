Arcweb Technologies unveils open-source clinical research platform Arcwell

As launched today, healthcare organizations can use Arcwell to design, build, and deploy clinical trials and wellness protocols, taking advantage of the robust rules engine to facilitate autonomous clinical operations and decision support. Post this

As launched today, healthcare organizations can use Arcwell to design, build, and deploy clinical trials and wellness protocols, taking advantage of the robust rules engine to facilitate autonomous clinical operations and decision support. Planned updates include SDKs for developers to leverage when integrating Arcwell in their applications and a FHIR-compliant electronic health record (EHR) system for cache, local record, and integration with health systems.

For healthcare organizations of any size, Arcwell improves cost and speed to market. It enables organizations to conduct Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) and collect Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO) within an Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system, confident that their study can easily graduate on the same infrastructure. And, since Arcwell is released under the Apache2 open-source software license, vendor lock-in and total cost of ownership are drastically reduced.

In addition to making the source code freely available on GitHub, Arcweb has successful Arcwell implementations with two healthcare institutions:

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania used the Arcwell platform to power a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of a patient navigation tool for antepartum anemia. "When we designed this clinical study, we needed a clinical research platform that made being part of the study easy and appealing for participants and that allowed us to securely and privately collect, analyze and report on findings," said the study's lead author Natasha Kumar , MD, a former fellow in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Penn. "The platform also needed to be flexible enough to support the study without too much overhead. Tools like this are vital to researchers."

Arcweb is actively soliciting input from clinical champions to inform Arcwell's development roadmap. "We want this effort to be as inclusive as possible," says Cera. "We want to hear from any provider, clinical research organizer or pharma innovator with a promising new intervention they're trying to test. We envision a future where Arcwell is leveraged across a broad range of use cases, including those we haven't even thought of yet, from developing AI-driven applications and digital companions, to enabling digital diagnostics, identifying digital biomarkers, supporting remote patient monitoring (RPM), advancing telehealth solutions, and driving real-world evidence (RWE) initiatives. Our goal is to create a flexible platform that can power the next generation of healthcare innovations. We want real world use cases to inform the finished product, so it has the greatest impact possible."

Arcwell is distributed under the open-source Apache 2.0 license, and is available to download on GitHub.

To find out how you can help shape Arcwell's future, visit https://arcwell.health

To get in touch with the Arcweb Technologies Team, visit https://arcwebtech.com/contact/

