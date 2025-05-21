ARDA Partners with Roadtrippers to Give Travelers a Better Way to Road Trip This Summer with Six Interactive Itineraries

Itineraries highlight timeshare resorts, must-see attractions, and activities for all ages along popular U.S. road trip routes
WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARDA, the trade association for the timeshare and vacation ownership industries, and Roadtrippers, the leading road trip planning platform in the U.S., are showing travelers how timesharing can maximize their road trip experience this summer with the launch of six customized itineraries along iconic U.S.road trip routes.
Travelers who use the interactive itineraries will discover must-see stops and attractions –from the Gateway Arch to the Grand Canyon, to the Santa Monica Pier and beyond – as well as recommended timeshare resorts to stay in for a more comfortable way to enjoy quality time with loved ones while on the road.
Timesharing itineraries are available for the following road trip routes:
- Route 66: A Summer Road Trip Through Americana's Greatest Hits – From city skylines to desert sunsets, this is a ride through history and wide-open adventure, with the comforts of timeshare stays.
- Pacific Coast Highway: An Iconic Coastal Escape – This famous route runs from the surf towns of SoCal to the misty forests of Oregon, blending stunning scenery with premium resort stays.
- East Coast Icons: A Seaside Road Trip from New England to Florida – This adventure stretches from New England to sunny southern shores. With timeshare resorts at each stop, the trip is elevated from classic road trip to indulgent escape.
- Red Rocks and Starry Skies: A National Parks Road Trip Through the Southwest – This trip begins in Utah's Moab and winds through national parks and desert towns before ending in Las Vegas. Timeshare stays elevate the adventure from dusty campsites or roadside motels.
- Beaches, Boardwalks & the Wild: A Road Trip Across Coastal Florida – This route starts in the Florida Keys and loops north to Miami and the Gulf Coast, with options to end in Orlando or the Space Coast. Timeshare resorts along the way bring comfort to every leg of the trip.
- Vines & Views: A Wine Country Road Trip Along California's Fault Line – This trip follows California's San Andreas Fault. As travelers explore vineyards and valleys, the journey is smoother with timeshare resort stays that balance luxury with location.
"Most of the 1,500 U.S. timeshare resorts are located within driving distance of a major city, making them an ideal choice for families who want to simplify the vacation planning process and take a road trip this summer," said Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA. "In fact, recent research from ARDA shows that 62% of timeshare owners plan to drive to a timeshare resort in the next few months."
Unlike traditional hotel rooms, timeshares offer plenty of space to unwind and relax after long hours spent on the road, with features like multiple bedrooms, a full kitchen, separate living and dining areas, and an in-suite washer and dryer. Plus, travelers will still have access to incredible resort amenities, such as pools, activity centers, golf courses, restaurants and, in some cases, full water parks.
"Road trips are all about freedom and discovery—and with these curated itineraries, travelers can experience the best of both," said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadtrippers. "We're excited to team up with ARDA to show how timeshare resorts can make the journey even smoother, offering comfort and convenience without sacrificing spontaneity."
Travelers can download these itineraries and learn about the perks of timesharing this summer at GoTimesharing.com.
About ARDA
ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.
About Roadtrippers
Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping millions of travelers discover unique stops, scenic routes, and hidden gems along their journeys. With over 38 million trips planned and counting, Roadtrippers makes it easy to build unforgettable adventures—whether you're headed for national parks, historic landmarks, or quirky roadside attractions. Roadtrippers empowers people to hit the road with confidence and curiosity.
To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.
