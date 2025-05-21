ARDA Partners with Roadtrippers to Give Travelers a Better Way to Road Trip This Summer with Six Interactive Itineraries

"Most of the 1,500 U.S. timeshare resorts are located within driving distance of a major city, making them an ideal choice for families who want to simplify the vacation planning process and take a road trip this summer." - Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA Post this

"Most of the 1,500 U.S. timeshare resorts are located within driving distance of a major city, making them an ideal choice for families who want to simplify the vacation planning process and take a road trip this summer," said Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA. "In fact, recent research from ARDA shows that 62% of timeshare owners plan to drive to a timeshare resort in the next few months."

Unlike traditional hotel rooms, timeshares offer plenty of space to unwind and relax after long hours spent on the road, with features like multiple bedrooms, a full kitchen, separate living and dining areas, and an in-suite washer and dryer. Plus, travelers will still have access to incredible resort amenities, such as pools, activity centers, golf courses, restaurants and, in some cases, full water parks.

"Road trips are all about freedom and discovery—and with these curated itineraries, travelers can experience the best of both," said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadtrippers. "We're excited to team up with ARDA to show how timeshare resorts can make the journey even smoother, offering comfort and convenience without sacrificing spontaneity."

Travelers can download these itineraries and learn about the perks of timesharing this summer at GoTimesharing.com.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping millions of travelers discover unique stops, scenic routes, and hidden gems along their journeys. With over 38 million trips planned and counting, Roadtrippers makes it easy to build unforgettable adventures—whether you're headed for national parks, historic landmarks, or quirky roadside attractions. Roadtrippers empowers people to hit the road with confidence and curiosity.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

