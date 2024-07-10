Arden Agrihood Community & Homebuilder Lennar Team Up to Donate School Supplies to the Hibiscus Children's Center

A simple donation can bring a smile to a child's face, and we are committed to making a positive impact on even more lives through this partnership. Post this

Arden and Lennar are hosting the Back-to-School Bash as part of their year-long commitment to supporting the Center. This is their second collaborative event following their kickoff donation drive in June. Everyone is welcome to donate essential back-to-school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, and other classroom necessities for children at the center to use for the upcoming school year.

"At Lennar, we are dedicated not only to building homes but also to fostering hope and inspiration in the communities we serve," said Michael Meyers, Palm Atlantic Division President for Lennar. "A simple donation can bring a smile to a child's face, and we are committed to making a positive impact on even more lives through this partnership."

"It's a great day for families inside and out of the Arden community, and we're excited to bring everyone together for this meaningful cause," said Toni Kanfer, Vice President of Community Operations at Arden's management company, CCMC. "Our residents and the wider community can have fun while supporting children and ensuring they have the necessary resources to thrive as they return to school."

The event promises a fun-filled day with entertainment, where children and families can enjoy multiple food trucks, water-themed bounce houses, face painting, balloon artistry, and a stage with live music. The first 100 household donations will also receive a $10 ticket to use toward food truck purchases.

For more information about the Agrihood community, please visit https://ardenfl.com/.

For more information on the ongoing efforts to support the Hibiscus Children's Center and how to contribute beyond the Back-To-School Bash, please contact Michelle King at (561) 452-5791 or email [email protected]. To learn more about the Hibiscus Children's Center, click here.

If you are interested in covering this event or are interested in interviews, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.

ABOUT ARDEN

Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables, and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers. A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf, and direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities makes Arden's location second to none.

Media Contact

Jonah Warren, Lennar, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://www.lennar.com/

SOURCE Arden